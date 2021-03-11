The Wraparound: Rough night for Jonas Johansson ends in 5-2 Sabres loss

Goalie Jonas Johansson was positioned inside the Buffalo Sabres’ net, trying to gauge whether Sidney Crosby was going to attempt a wraparound or pass to a teammate.
Johansson was still deep in his net when Jake Guentzel released a shot from the right-wing circle that went inside the far post for a power-play goal in the second period Thursday night.
It wasn’t the only difficult moment for Johansson, a 25-year-old with only 12 games of NHL experience.
Johansson allowed four goals on 26 shots, including a routine wrister by Anthony Angello early in the third period, in a 5-2 loss to the Penguins in KeyBank Center.
Buffalo (6-15-4) is 0-8-1 in its last nine games and has not earned a regulation win since Feb. 23. The far more significant loss may have occurred at 2:27 into the third period when rookie center Dylan Cozens was injured on a hit by Penguins winger Zach Aston-Reese.
Cozens was able to skate to the Sabres’ bench, but he needed to be helped down the tunnel and did not return to the game. Colin Miller came to Cozens’ defense by fighting Reese.
Tage Thompson and Victor Olofsson scored for the Sabres, who remain last in the NHL with 16 points through 25 games. Buffalo was trailing by one goal when Angello pushed the Penguins’ lead to 4-2 with 17:17 remaining in regulation.
Guentzel and Evgeni Malkin also had goals for Pittsburgh (16-9-1), which has won four in a row.
The Sabres played their second consecutive game without captain Jack Eichel, who will miss a minimum 7-to-10 days with an upper-body injury.
Opening salvo: Penguins winger Kasperi Kapanen picked off a Casey Mittelstadt neutral-zone pass to start a 2-on-0 and passed to Malkin, whose 19th career goal against Buffalo gave Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead at 6:27 into the first period.
The Sabres have allowed the first goal in 17 of 25 games this season.
GM Kevyn Adams’ first significant deal on the job was trading forward Marcus Johansson to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for Staal in August.
Long time coming: Thompson scored only 27 seconds after Malkin’s goal on a wraparound in which he protected the puck against Crosby behind Pittsburgh’s net. It was Thompson’s first NHL goal since Jan. 29, 2019. The 23-year-old winger missed most of last season with a shoulder injury.
Shots were 9-6 in favor of the Penguins at the end of the first period. Entering Thursday, the Sabres were 2-4-2 when tied after the first.
Golden opportunity: Jeff Skinner earned another partial breakaway early in the second period, only to have his backhanded shot stopped by Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry.
S.O.S.: The Penguins regained the lead after with Tanev scored on a breakaway, beating Johansson with a backhanded shot at 3:24 into the second period.
Milestone: Sabres forward Riley Sheahan recorded his 100th career assist when his pass from behind the goal line was one-timed by Olofsson to tie the score 2-2 with 11:14 left in the second period. It was Olofsson’s eighth goal of the season and second at even-strength.
Behind again: Johansson was caught too far in his net on Guentzel’s power-play goal that gave the Penguins a 3-2 lead with 8:24 left in the second period. Crosby, who earned the primary assist with his pass to Guentzel from behind Buffalo’s net, has been held pointless only five times against the Sabres in his 18-year NHL career.
Hitting iron: Miller hit the post twice in a matter of 14 seconds late in the second period for Buffalo, which faced a second-intermission deficit for the 15th time this season. Entering Thursday, the Sabres were 0-13-1 when trailing after the second period.
Lineup: Winger Tobias Rieder, a key cog on the Sabres’ penalty kill, was scratched after participating in the morning skate. Defenseman Henri Jokiharju was also a healthy scratch for the third time in four games.
Next: The Sabres are scheduled to practice Friday in preparation for their game Saturday night against the Penguins at KeyBank Center. Puck drop will be 7 p.m., Eastern.
Postponement: Covid-19 protocols impacting the Rochester Americans caused the postponement of their game Friday night, the American Hockey League announced Thursday.
The Amerks' game previously scheduled for Friday in Rochester against the Cleveland Monsters will now be played at Blue Cross Arena on April 10 at 6:05 p.m.
The AHL does not disclose specific details about how Covid-19 protocols are impacting a team. The Amerks are 6-3-1 through 10 games under first-year coach Seth Appert. Their next scheduled game is Saturday at home against Utica.