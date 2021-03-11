The Wraparound: Rough night for Jonas Johansson ends in 5-2 Sabres loss

Goalie Jonas Johansson was positioned inside the Buffalo Sabres’ net, trying to gauge whether Sidney Crosby was going to attempt a wraparound or pass to a teammate.

Johansson was still deep in his net when Jake Guentzel released a shot from the right-wing circle that went inside the far post for a power-play goal in the second period Thursday night.

It wasn’t the only difficult moment for Johansson, a 25-year-old with only 12 games of NHL experience.

Johansson allowed four goals on 26 shots, including a routine wrister by Anthony Angello early in the third period, in a 5-2 loss to the Penguins in KeyBank Center.

Buffalo (6-15-4) is 0-8-1 in its last nine games and has not earned a regulation win since Feb. 23. The far more significant loss may have occurred at 2:27 into the third period when rookie center Dylan Cozens was injured on a hit by Penguins winger Zach Aston-Reese.

Cozens was able to skate to the Sabres’ bench, but he needed to be helped down the tunnel and did not return to the game. Colin Miller came to Cozens’ defense by fighting Reese.