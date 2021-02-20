The Wraparound: Reinhart scores twice, McCabe hurt as Sabres run past Devils

NEWARK, N.J. – Even the Buffalo Sabres can put together dominant stretches of games once in a while.

The Sabres were better in every facet for 40 minutes Saturday and held on to beat the the New Jersey Devils, 3-2, in Prudential Center to snap their ugly four-game losing streak. New Jersey saw a three-game win streak end.

In the first meeting between the teams since the 5-3 New Jersey victory Jan. 31 in KeyBank Center that turned into a Covid-19 superspreader event and shut down both teams for two weeks, the Sabres got two goals from Sam Reinhart and 25 saves from Linus Ullmark. They are 2-1 against Lindy Ruff-led New Jersey this season and improved to 5-7-2.

The Sabres outskated the Devils all afternoon and finally started causing traffic around the net with regularity to build a 3-0 lead through two periods. The defense was crisp, and faceoff wins by Eric Staal and Jack Eichel directly led to the first two Buffalo goals.

The win came at a potentially large price, however, as defenseman Jake McCabe left with 11:03 to play with an apparent right knee injury after a collision in the corner with New Jersey's Nico Hischier. McCabe could put no weight on the knee as he was escorted to the dressing room.