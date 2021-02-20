The Wraparound: Reinhart scores twice, McCabe hurt as Sabres run past Devils

NEWARK, N.J. – Even the Buffalo Sabres can put together dominant stretches of games once in a while.
The Sabres were better in every facet for 40 minutes Saturday and held on to beat the the New Jersey Devils, 3-2, in Prudential Center to snap their ugly four-game losing streak. New Jersey saw a three-game win streak end.
In the first meeting between the teams since the 5-3 New Jersey victory Jan. 31 in KeyBank Center that turned into a Covid-19 superspreader event and shut down both teams for two weeks, the Sabres got two goals from Sam Reinhart and 25 saves from Linus Ullmark. They are 2-1 against Lindy Ruff-led New Jersey this season and improved to 5-7-2.
The Sabres outskated the Devils all afternoon and finally started causing traffic around the net with regularity to build a 3-0 lead through two periods. The defense was crisp, and faceoff wins by Eric Staal and Jack Eichel directly led to the first two Buffalo goals.
The win came at a potentially large price, however, as defenseman Jake McCabe left with 11:03 to play with an apparent right knee injury after a collision in the corner with New Jersey's Nico Hischier. McCabe could put no weight on the knee as he was escorted to the dressing room.
"I'll be honest with you, I'm very concerned," said coach Ralph Krueger. "And we don't have a final diagnosis yet, but it rips my heart out to see what Jake has gone through. Also coming off of the Covid battle with him having had symptoms during that and now in question for the future. There's a big, big, big, big ache in my heart right now which the win certainly can't neutralize."
Any extended time out of the lineup from McCabe could cost Buffalo both halves of its top defense pair, as Rasmus Ristolainen continues to be out of the lineup while on the road back from his battle with Covid-19.
Finally in front: Defenseman Colin Miller opened the scoring at 5:26 of the first period, beating MacKenzie Blackwood from the right point after Eric Staal won a faceoff in the New Jersey end. It was Miller's second goal of the season.
The goal snapped the Sabres' streak of game time without a lead at 255 minutes, 45 seconds, dating to the 4-3 shootout win over the Devils Jan. 30 in KeyBank Center. It was just the fourth time in 14 games the Sabres have scored first and gave Buffalo a lead after the first period for only the second time, the other being the 6-1 win Jan. 18 in Philadelphia.
"There was just a real tone of joy actually after the 1-0," Krueger said. "Guys were like, 'Wow, when was the last time this happened?' And you can feel it without anybody really saying too much. It really relaxed the group and we could settle into the game that we wanted to play."
Sam I am times two: Reinhart scored at 8:07 of the second, deflecting home a Matt Irwin shot and added a power-play goal at 17:46, tapping home Jack Eichel's perfect goalmouth pass.
It was the fourth straight game against the Devils that Reinhart has scored, including all three meetings this year.
"We were able to kind of recognize early in the power play that they weren't really focusing on me too much," Reinhart said. "'Eich kind of did two takes and on the second one, he was able to find the backdoor play after a little adjustment."
Ending the shutout: The Devils got within 3-1 at the 40-second mark of the third period on a Kyle Palmieri goal and made things nervous for the Sabres on P.K. Subban's power-play goal with 3:16 left. The Sabres' defense and goaltending has mostly held up its end since the club returned from pause, allowing 11 goals in the four games.
Afternoon delights: The Sabres improved to 10-3-2 in matinees in their two seasons under Krueger.
Ristolainen update: Asked for clarity on Rasmus Ristolainen's situation after the defenseman revealed to a Finnish outlet he had severe symptoms from his battle with Covid-19, Krueger gave a cautious report prior to Saturday's game.
"We’re trying not to speculate and trying not to see anything as definite," Krueger said. "At any point in time we could have a relapse here (with players who were on the Covid list). We’ve been warned it can pop up a week, two weeks, three weeks later. We aren’t done. The players who are here aren’t done and 'Risto' is certainly not done with his process. ... I am concerned that it will take a while to get Risto back but I’m optimistic we’ll have him back in a couple weeks. But again, that is just a guess."
The lineup: Dylan Cozens returned from the Covid list and took a spot on the second line with Taylor Hall and Eric Staal as Tage Thompson was a healthy scratch.
The big news was on defense, where Henri Jokiharju was a scratch for the fourth time in eight games. Will Borgen is grabbing on to a more regular role as he was on the lineup for the fourth straight game, taking a regular shift with Rasmus Dahlin and earning time on the penalty kill. Borgen blocked a shot by Kyle Palmieri early on one PK chance and needed some extra looks at his right hand after his shift ended.
Welcome back: The Devils played a fine welcome-back video for Taylor Hall, making his return to Prudential Center after he was traded last year from New Jersey to Arizona. The video included Hall's 2018 Hart Trophy season and speech at the NHL Awards Show, and ended with the public address announcer asking for the fan-less arena for a welcome. Devils players stood and tapped their sticks on the boards and a smiling captain Jack Eichel made sure to raise Hall's hand to acknowledge the scene.
"That was awesome. It was a long one. I kept waiting to give a wave,' Hall said. "I had some great times here, there was a lot of growth in me as a person and as a player in my time in Jersey. Very nostalgic, just driving in yesterday and being around the arena today."
Next: The Sabres are staying in New Jersey for the entire five-day segment of this road trip and will practice in Prudential Center again Sunday. They will bus to Long Island for Monday night's game against the New York Islanders in Nassau Coliseum and return right after that game to prepare for another matchup with the Devils here on Tuesday.