The Wraparound: Rangers pile up the shots, finally beat Sabres in OT

The winning streak is over. At one.

Playing a back-to-back and on their third game in four nights, the Buffalo Sabres' energy tank hit empty Thursday night in KeyBank Center.

With backup goalie Dustin Tokarski doing the heavy work, the Sabres managed to steal a point when Tage Thompson scored the tying goal with 3.6 seconds left. But the New York Rangers finally got the goal they needed in overtime, earning a 3-2 win over Buffalo as Mika Zibanejad converted an Artemi Panarin pass off a 2-on-1 break with 27.7 seconds left.

New York had a monstrous 47-23 advantage in shots on goal but struggled mightily to beat Tokarski, who was easily the best player on the ice with 44 saves. It was the most shots on goal in a game against the Sabres this season.

The Sabres got things even with Tokarski out of the net for a sixth attacker as Thompson snapped home a wrist shot from the left circle off a nifty backhand pass from Casey Mittelstadt.

Filip Chytil snapped a 1-1 tie at 6:17 of the third period to put the Rangers up, 2-1, and it looked like that would be the winner. But the Rangers couldn't connect on two third-period power plays and Rasmus Dahlin made a save on Chris Kreider, who was trying to hit the empty net.