The Wraparound: Rangers pile up the shots, finally beat Sabres in OT

The winning streak is over. At one.
Playing a back-to-back and on their third game in four nights, the Buffalo Sabres' energy tank hit empty Thursday night in KeyBank Center.
With backup goalie Dustin Tokarski doing the heavy work, the Sabres managed to steal a point when Tage Thompson scored the tying goal with 3.6 seconds left. But the New York Rangers finally got the goal they needed in overtime, earning a 3-2 win over Buffalo as Mika Zibanejad converted an Artemi Panarin pass off a 2-on-1 break with 27.7 seconds left.
New York had a monstrous 47-23 advantage in shots on goal but struggled mightily to beat Tokarski, who was easily the best player on the ice with 44 saves. It was the most shots on goal in a game against the Sabres this season.
The Sabres got things even with Tokarski out of the net for a sixth attacker as Thompson snapped home a wrist shot from the left circle off a nifty backhand pass from Casey Mittelstadt.
Filip Chytil snapped a 1-1 tie at 6:17 of the third period to put the Rangers up, 2-1, and it looked like that would be the winner. But the Rangers couldn't connect on two third-period power plays and Rasmus Dahlin made a save on Chris Kreider, who was trying to hit the empty net.
Coming off Wednesday's 6-1 win over Philadelphia that snapped their 18-game winless streak, the Sabres played a strong first period in which they outshot the Rangers, 12-10. But they had no legs the rest of the night. New York outshot them, 15-2, in the middle frame and 21-7 in the third period to improve to 4-1 against Buffalo this season. The winning goal was their only shot in OT.
The Sabres fell to 7-23-6 – and 1-8-1 in the second half of back-to-backs this season. The Rangers improved to 17-15-4 and 7-3-1 in their last 11. They pulled within three points of Boston for the final East Division playoff spot.
Jumping in front: The Sabres scored first for the fourth straight game as Rasmus Asplund jammed home a loose puck in the crease at 2:06 of the first period. It was Asplund's third goal of the season in just eight games.
Getting even: The Rangers tied it at 6:40 of the second as former Sabres farmhand Colin Blackwell one-timed home his ninth of the season from the left circle off a cross-ice pass from Panarin.
Blooper reel: Just before the Rangers tied the game, Jeff Skinner had a bizarre "breakaway" without his stick from his own blueline. Skinner stripped New York defenseman Libor Hajek but had his stick slashed out of his hands and no penalty was called. Skinner controlled the puck down the ice with his feet but was unable to pass it to a teammate.
Helpers: Rangers center Ryan Strome got the secondary assist on the Blackwell goal, extending his assist streak to 10 games. He's just the seventh player since 2013 to do that and the other six are a who's who of names: Brad Marchand, Patrick Kane, Sebastian Aho, Sidney Crosby, Mitch Marner and Mark Stone.
March Madness I: The Sabres finished March 1-13-2 and it was their most regulation losses in a month in franchise history. It was two shy of the NHL record of 15 set by Detroit in March, 1977.
March Madness II: The Rangers went 9-6-1 in the month and scored 62 goals, their most in a month since they scored 62 in December of 1995. Zibanejad entered Thursday with 11 goals and 16 assists for the season – and had nine of his goals and 21 of his 27 points in March.
Spreading the wealth: The Sabres had just 23 goals in their first 15 home games this season, a paltry average of 1.53 per game.
In the win over the Flyers, the Sabres had five players compile multipoint outings in a game for the first time in nearly 16 months.
Defensemen Brandon Montour, Jacob Bryson and Rasmus Ristolainen, and forwards Steven Fogarty and Kyle Okposo all had two-point nights. The last time that happened came in a 5-2 win over St. Louis on Dec. 10, 2019.
Next: The Sabres are scheduled to take a CBA-mandated day off on Friday before hosting the Rangers here at 7 p.m. Saturday. That will be the first game in front of ticketed fans since the shootout win over Washington on March 9, 2020, that was the final game of last year's pandemic-shortened season.
Under New York State guidelines, capacity of the arena is limited to about 1,900. Each fan will need to provide proof of vaccination 14 days prior to game date, a negative Covid-19 antigen test within six hours of faceoff or negative PCT test no more than 72 hours prior to the game.
The team's ticketing website showed a few hundred tickets remaining Thursday night.