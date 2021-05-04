The Wraparound: Michael Houser stands tall, leads Sabres to comeback win

The emotional debut passed for Michael Houser.
There were no surprises awaiting Houser when he skated into his crease Tuesday night in KeyBank Center. The 28-year-old led the Buffalo Sabres to a come-from-behind victory in his NHL debut, the latest chapter in a storybook season for Houser.
His second start was a different challenge altogether, though. Houser was tasked with playing back-to-back games against a playoff-bound opponent when his appearance one night earlier was his first game at any level since March 7, 2020.
The Sabres have two games remaining beyond Tuesday, both road matchups in Pittsburgh against the Penguins.
Yet, Houser showed no signs of timidness in net. He snared the puck through screens and deflected rebounds wide while his teammates endured another slow start. In they end, they all cheered from the bench as he delivered another remarkable performance.
After Houser made 20 saves in the first period, his teammates rallied from a two-goal deficit to tie the score and defeated the New York Islanders in a shootout 4-3.
The Sabres (15-32-7) had lost six of their previous eight games and they finished their home schedule with a losing record (8-16-4) for the first time since the 2017-18 season under former coach Phil Housley.
"Oh my gosh, it's incredible," Sabres winger Anders Bjork said of Houser. "He's done just an amazing job. You've got to really tip your hat to that guy. We're all so proud of him and excited for him. We'll keep going."
The Sabres have been crushed everywhere, Dahlin included, and his rate of mistakes seem more pronounced on a game-by-game basis.
Houser, now the Sabres’ likely starter for the final two games in Pittsburgh, stopped 45 of 48 shots between regulation and overtime. He also stopped all three Islanders attempts in the shootout to remain undefeated in the NHL. After playing only two games above the ECHL since 2015-16, Houser has made 82 saves to win each of his first two NHL starts.
Bjork, acquired in the trade that sent Taylor Hall to the Boston Bruins, scored twice in regulation to tie the score and added the game-winner in the second round of the shootout. His second goal tied it 3-3 with 9:04 remaining in regulation, and Houser saved the only shot he faced in overtime.
"He was dynamic," interim coach Don Granato said of Bjork. "Getting to pucks, pressuring pucks, hanging on and possessing pucks, and obviously finishing. He’s got a lot of talent ..."
It was the second time in as many nights that the Sabres rallied from a two-goal deficit.
Ilya Sorokin made 28 saves for the Islanders (31-16-6), who took a 3-1 lead on a Cal Clutterbuck goal in the second period. Anthony Beauvillier and Ryan Pulock also scored for New York.
"Everyone started battling tonight really, really hard," said Houser. "You could see it that everyone was kind of playing for each other out there. I felt like they were playing for me, too."
Playing in his first game at any level since March 7, 2020, Houser stopped all 15 shots he faced in the third period, standing tall to help the Sabres rally from a two-goal deficit to defeat the New York Islanders 4-2.
Support Local Journalism
Skid ends: The Sabres scored the opening goal for the first time in nine games when Jeff Skinner skated around Noah Dobson and sent a centering pass to the slot, where Eakin scored his third goal of the season for a 1-0 lead at 15:59 into the second period.
Coverage issue: Only 26 seconds after Eakin’s goal, Beauvillier tied the score 1-1 with a one-timer during a 2-on-1 that occurred because Dylan Cozens and Henri Jokiharju attempted to cover the same player in the defensive zone.
Standing tall: Houser stopped 20 of 21 shots in the first period, including a pad save on a Pulock shot from the slot only 34 seconds into the game. The Islanders had six high-danger scoring chances at 5-on-5, according to NaturalStatTrick.com.
Shot attempts were 31-12 in favor of the Islanders.
Traffic: Islanders forward Ross Johnston’s screen in front prevented Houser from seeing Pulock’s point shot that gave New York a 2-1 lead only 3:44 into the second period.
Although Ullmark felt well enough to take shots from teammates and received medical clearance to rejoin the team, there's no guarantee he'll be able to play this week.
Blown tire: Sabres defenseman Jacob Bryson fell in the neutral zone during a second-period play, leading to a turnover that Clutterbuck turned into a shorthanded breakaway goal at 9:16 for a 3-1 lead.
Point earned: Bjork extended a possession in the offensive zone by preventing the puck from crossing the blue line. Moments later, Bjork tipped Colin Miller’s point shot to cut the deficit to 3-2 with 2:23 remaining in the second period. This snapped Bjork’s 10-game goal drought.
The Sabres outshot the Islanders in the second period 11-8, but they still trailed by one goal. Entering Tuesday, the Islanders were 15-1-1 when leading at the second intermission. Their lone regulation loss occurred Monday against Buffalo.
Rally: Bjork’s second goal came when he received a pass in the right circle from Victor Olofsson and beat Sorokin with a wrist shot under the glove.
Lineup change: Defenseman Will Borgen was scratched for what interim coach Don Granato called “maintenance” and was replaced by Miller, who did not play in six of the previous seven games.
Defenseman Matt Irwin and winger Tobias Rieder were also scratched. Mathew Barzal, Leo Komarov and Matt Martin were scratched by the Islanders. Barzal, who has a team-high 41 points, had played in 284 games dating back to the 2017-18 season, the fifth-longest iron-man streak in franchise history.
As the Buffalo Sabres’ 10th consecutive non-playoff season draws to a close, General Manager Kevyn Adams soon will decide which direction to take at head coach.
Roster move: The Sabres assigned winger Brett Murray from Rochester to the taxi squad ahead of the final road trip. Murray, 22, leads the Amerks in goals (tied-8) and points (19) in 23 games.
Insurance: With three goalies out for the season, the Sabres signed Stefanos Lekkas to a one-year, $700,000 contract that covers this final week. Lekkas, 25, had a 4.32 goals-against average and an .863 save percentage in seven games on a professional tryout with the Rochester Americans.