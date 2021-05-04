The Wraparound: Michael Houser stands tall, leads Sabres to comeback win

+3 Travis Yost's Sabre Metrics: The curious case of Rasmus Dahlin The Sabres have been crushed everywhere, Dahlin included, and his rate of mistakes seem more pronounced on a game-by-game basis.

Houser, now the Sabres’ likely starter for the final two games in Pittsburgh, stopped 45 of 48 shots between regulation and overtime. He also stopped all three Islanders attempts in the shootout to remain undefeated in the NHL. After playing only two games above the ECHL since 2015-16, Houser has made 82 saves to win each of his first two NHL starts.

Bjork, acquired in the trade that sent Taylor Hall to the Boston Bruins, scored twice in regulation to tie the score and added the game-winner in the second round of the shootout. His second goal tied it 3-3 with 9:04 remaining in regulation, and Houser saved the only shot he faced in overtime.

"He was dynamic," interim coach Don Granato said of Bjork. "Getting to pucks, pressuring pucks, hanging on and possessing pucks, and obviously finishing. He’s got a lot of talent ..."

It was the second time in as many nights that the Sabres rallied from a two-goal deficit.

Ilya Sorokin made 28 saves for the Islanders (31-16-6), who took a 3-1 lead on a Cal Clutterbuck goal in the second period. Anthony Beauvillier and Ryan Pulock also scored for New York.