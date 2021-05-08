The Wraparound: Michael Houser magnificent, but Sabres drop season finale

PITTSBURGH – A season beset by a Covid-19 outbreak, significant injuries and a coaching change finally ended Saturday.

Jack Eichel was not on the PPG Paints Arena ice to face Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. Neither was Taylor Hall, the marquee signing that was supposed to push the Buffalo Sabres into contention. The roster deployed by interim coach Don Granato featured nine players who weren’t in the lineup on opening night back in January.

Yet, for all the Sabres endured during a tumultuous 56-game season, they skated off the ice a final time having come close to spoiling the Pittsburgh Penguins’ bid for home-ice advantage and an East Division title.

It was all thanks to Michael Houser, a 28-year-old whose unlikely ascent from minor-league mentor to NHL starter captivated the hockey world since his debut in Buffalo.

Starting a fourth consecutive game, and his second near his family's home in Wexford, Pa., Houser was magnificent in the season finale Saturday, delivering 22 saves in a 1-0 loss to the Penguins. The Sabres (15-34-7) finished at the bottom of the NHL for the fourth time in eight years, but they went 9-11-2 after a franchise-record 18-game winless streak.