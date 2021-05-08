The Wraparound: Michael Houser magnificent, but Sabres drop season finale

PITTSBURGH – A season beset by a Covid-19 outbreak, significant injuries and a coaching change finally ended Saturday.
Jack Eichel was not on the PPG Paints Arena ice to face Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. Neither was Taylor Hall, the marquee signing that was supposed to push the Buffalo Sabres into contention. The roster deployed by interim coach Don Granato featured nine players who weren’t in the lineup on opening night back in January.
Yet, for all the Sabres endured during a tumultuous 56-game season, they skated off the ice a final time having come close to spoiling the Pittsburgh Penguins’ bid for home-ice advantage and an East Division title.
It was all thanks to Michael Houser, a 28-year-old whose unlikely ascent from minor-league mentor to NHL starter captivated the hockey world since his debut in Buffalo.
Starting a fourth consecutive game, and his second near his family's home in Wexford, Pa., Houser was magnificent in the season finale Saturday, delivering 22 saves in a 1-0 loss to the Penguins. The Sabres (15-34-7) finished at the bottom of the NHL for the fourth time in eight years, but they went 9-11-2 after a franchise-record 18-game winless streak.
Buffalo was shut out for the ninth time this season, but this wasn’t a flat performance. The Sabres finished with 29 shots on goal, as the Penguins (37-16-3) received a remarkable performance from third-string goalie Maxime Lagace, a 28-year-old with only 17 games of NHL experience.
Jeff Carter's 17th goal of the season broke the scoreless tie early in the second period.
Duel: Fans were treated to a goaltending duel between Houser and Maxime Lagace in the first period.
Houser made a split save to stop Jake Guentzel during a 2-on-1 odd-man rush, and Lagace used his left leg pad to turn away a Riley Sheahan one-timer. Lagace stopped all 11 shots he faced.
The Sabres, meanwhile, allowed only three shots in the first 20 minutes. It was only the third time in 20 games that Buffalo did not allow a goal in the first period.
Quick strike: The Penguins took a 1-0 lead at 1:58 into the second period when Frederick Gaudreau’s centering pass from behind the goal line ricocheted off Carter and in. Pittsburgh gained possession in the offensive zone after the Sabres turned the puck over deep in their own end.
Carter, who scored four times against Buffalo on Thursday, has 399 career goals, ninth-most among all active players. Entering Saturday, the Sabres were 7-27-2 when allowing the first goal.
Blitz: The Sabres were struggling with puck management and defensive-zone coverage until they received a power play midway through the second period. Lagace stood tall, stopping Anders Bjork’s shot from the slot, a Rasmus Dahlin power-play attempt from the point and a Drake Caggiula breakaway.
Houser continued his strong play, stopping Teddy Blueger’s backhander and a shot by Brian Dumoulin from the high slot. For as poorly as the Sabres played early in the second period, they outshot Pittsburgh, 24-9, through 40 minutes.
For context, the Sabres had fewer than 25 shots in 10 of Ralph Krueger’s 28 games as coach this season.
Lineup: Defensemen Will Borgen and Matt Irwin, center Cody Eakin and winger Tobias Rieder were scratched by the Sabres. Borgen, 24, was expected to return to the lineup after sitting the previous three games for what Granato called “maintenance.”
Borgen appeared in six games after returning from a broken forearm suffered on Feb. 20. Irwin and Rieder are pending unrestricted free agents.