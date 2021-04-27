The Wraparound: Lafreniere goal hands Luukkonen first loss as Sabres fall to Rangers

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

New York opened the scoring at 2:22 on defenseman Brendan Smith's screened shot that eluded Luukkonen, who didn't see the drive because Jacob Bryson was in front of him. Smith got the chance thanks to a bad clearing pass up the middle from Dylan Cozens, who was trying to connect to Anders Bjork.

Lots of chances: Thanks to the momentum from the goal, the Rangers had nine straight shots on goal at one stretch of the second. Luukkonen made a big save on defenseman Adam Fox – taking the shot off his mask and feeling it deflect out of play – and with the glove on Lafreniere to keep the Sabres within a goal.

Pulling even: Red-hot Sam Reinhart scored his 22nd of the season on a power play with 3.2 seconds left in the second period to make it 1-1. Reinhart made two neat stick plays to deflect the puck in the Rangers zone to keep it alive and then one-timed home a Casey Mittelstadt pass for his 10th power-play goal of the season.

Fabulous first: The Sabres had nine of the game's first 10 shots on goal and the count ended 16-6 after the first 20 minutes. One problem: There was no score. Tobias Rieder (5), Jeff Skinner (4) and Casey Mittelstadt (3) combined for 12 of the shots. The Sabres also had a 7-0 advantage in high-danger chances, according to Naturalstattrick.com.