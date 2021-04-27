The Wraparound: Lafreniere goal hands Luukkonen first loss as Sabres fall to Rangers

Winger Alexis Lafreniere, the No. 1 overall pick in last October's draft, burned Buffalo for the second time this season as he scored the tie-breaking goal with 10:11 left to play Tuesday night and the New York Rangers went on to beat the Sabres, 3-1, in Madison Square Garden.
Lafreniere took a pass to the slot from Ryan Strome and one-timed a shot past Buffalo goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who took the loss in his second NHL game.
It was Lafreniere's 10th goal of the season and his third against the Sabres. Lafreniere's first NHL goal was an overtime winner against Buffalo on Jan. 28 in KeyBank Center.
Luukkonen finished the game with 38 saves on 41 shots as the Rangers outshot Buffalo, 41-37, in a wide-open affair. Luukkonen made 19 saves on 20 shots in the second period. New York goalie Igor Shesterkin had an outstanding night with 36 saves, including 16 in a scoreless first period.
The Rangers got a clinching goal from Mika Zibanejad with 6:11 left on a power play as Drake Caggiula was sent off for delay of game, even though replays showed his clearing attempt from the Buffalo zone deflected over the glass off the stick of a New York player.
Falling behind: The Sabres had quality scoring chances early in the second period from Jeff Skinner and Victor Olofsson but Shesterkin stopped both and that allowed the Rangers to finally get rolling.
Support Local Journalism
New York opened the scoring at 2:22 on defenseman Brendan Smith's screened shot that eluded Luukkonen, who didn't see the drive because Jacob Bryson was in front of him. Smith got the chance thanks to a bad clearing pass up the middle from Dylan Cozens, who was trying to connect to Anders Bjork.
Lots of chances: Thanks to the momentum from the goal, the Rangers had nine straight shots on goal at one stretch of the second. Luukkonen made a big save on defenseman Adam Fox – taking the shot off his mask and feeling it deflect out of play – and with the glove on Lafreniere to keep the Sabres within a goal.
Pulling even: Red-hot Sam Reinhart scored his 22nd of the season on a power play with 3.2 seconds left in the second period to make it 1-1. Reinhart made two neat stick plays to deflect the puck in the Rangers zone to keep it alive and then one-timed home a Casey Mittelstadt pass for his 10th power-play goal of the season.
Fabulous first: The Sabres had nine of the game's first 10 shots on goal and the count ended 16-6 after the first 20 minutes. One problem: There was no score. Tobias Rieder (5), Jeff Skinner (4) and Casey Mittelstadt (3) combined for 12 of the shots. The Sabres also had a 7-0 advantage in high-danger chances, according to Naturalstattrick.com.
Spring time stats: The Sabres finished 2-4-2 vs. New York while the Rangers went 6-1-1 vs. Buffalo. The Sabres are 6-7-2 in April after going 1-13-2 in March. The Rangers are 10-3-2 in April.
Lineup news: The Sabres returned defenseman Will Borgen to the lineup after a one-game pause, and he again replaced Colin Miller to pair with Jacob Bryson. Veterans Cody Eakin and Matt Irwin remain locked out of the lineup as healthy scratches.
April 27 is a big day: The Sabres had never played a regular-season game on April 27 in their history but the date resonates with some of their key playoff games of the past, most notably the four-overtime win over New Jersey in Game 6 of the first round on April 27, 1994, in Memorial Auditorium. That's the night Dominik Hasek made 70 saves and Dave Hannan scored the game's only goal at 5:43 of the fourth OT.
On April 27, 1975, Danny Gare's overtime goal gave Buffalo a 6-5 win over Montreal in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup semifinals in the Aud. And on April 27, 1999, Vaclav Varada scored two goals and Alexei Zhitnik netted the game-winner in the 4-3 win over Ottawa in then-Marine Midland Arena that completed a stunning first-round sweep.
Next: The Sabres headed right to Boston immediately after the game and will practice there Wednesday. They close the season series with the Bruins in TD Garden on Thursday night and Saturday afternoon.