The Wraparound: Eichel, Ullmark combine to lift Sabres to shootout victory

Jack Eichel got the only goal in the shootout and Linus Ullmark went 3 for 3 in the Buffalo net as the Sabres pulled out a 4-3 victory Sunday over the depleted Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena.

The Sabres (2-3-1) outshot Washington 48-31 over the 65 minutes of play. The count was 5-4 in a wild overtime that saw Caps rookie Vitek Vanecek stone Jack Eichel twice and Buffalo's Linus Ullmark stop Justin Schultz in tight and Nicklas Backstrom on a breakaway.

Eichel, still frustrated with no goals on the season, scored on Buffalo's first attempt in the shootout with a quick snapshot. Ullmark stoned John Carlson, T.J. Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom.

Ullmark, playing less than a week after the death of his father in Sweden, pumped his gloves and looked to the rafters in celebration.

Doink: Taylor Hall had a penalty shot with 9:27 left to play in regulation and rifled it directly off the right goalpost.

PP success: The Sabres entered the game 3 for 17 on the power play, but got man-advantage goals from Colin Miller and Victor Olofsson in a second period that saw them ring up 19 shots on goal, and added another one by Eric Staal early in the third period to take a 3-2 lead.