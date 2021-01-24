The Wraparound: Eichel, Ullmark combine to lift Sabres to shootout victory

Jack Eichel got the only goal in the shootout and Linus Ullmark went 3 for 3 in the Buffalo net as the Sabres pulled out a 4-3 victory Sunday over the depleted Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena.
The Sabres (2-3-1) outshot Washington 48-31 over the 65 minutes of play. The count was 5-4 in a wild overtime that saw Caps rookie Vitek Vanecek stone Jack Eichel twice and Buffalo's Linus Ullmark stop Justin Schultz in tight and Nicklas Backstrom on a breakaway.
Eichel, still frustrated with no goals on the season, scored on Buffalo's first attempt in the shootout with a quick snapshot. Ullmark stoned John Carlson, T.J. Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom.
Ullmark, playing less than a week after the death of his father in Sweden, pumped his gloves and looked to the rafters in celebration.
Doink: Taylor Hall had a penalty shot with 9:27 left to play in regulation and rifled it directly off the right goalpost.
PP success: The Sabres entered the game 3 for 17 on the power play, but got man-advantage goals from Colin Miller and Victor Olofsson in a second period that saw them ring up 19 shots on goal, and added another one by Eric Staal early in the third period to take a 3-2 lead.
It was the first time that the Sabres have notched three power play goals in a game since their win over New Jersey on Oct. 5, 2019 in KeyBank Center, which was the second game of last season.
From long range: The Capitals opened the scoring at 6:58 of the first on Justin Schultz's shot from the right wall that snuck through Ullmark's legs. It came after Hall was crushed along the boards by Washington's Garnet Hathaway and slid the puck around the boards all the way to the point.
Getting even: Miller's first of the season was a hard shot off the post from the right point at 10:07 of the second.
Colin Miller's first of the season was a rocket 💥#LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/8wZSRgo4Ur— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) January 24, 2021
Back: Oshie made it 2-1 for the Capitals on a power play at 11:51 of the second with a mid-air tip of a Schultz shot from the slot with three Buffalo penalty killers (Jake McCabe, Riley Sheahan and Curtis Lazar) all overplaying the puck along the boards.
Forth: It took the Sabres just 73 seconds to get even as Olofsson banged home a Sam Reinhart pass at 13:04 for his team-high third goal of the season.
Sending it home from his power-play sweet spot 🔥#LetsGoBuffalo | @vickeo pic.twitter.com/rMnYgMHNpu— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) January 24, 2021
Taking the lead: Staal scored at 7:24 of the third period with a wicked one-timer from the right circle off a Rasmus Ristolainen feed.
Tough angle: Backstrom got Washington even at 9:28, banking a shot in off Ullmark from beyond the goal line.
In the nets: It was Ullmark's 100th NHL game, making him the 15th goalie in franchise history to reach that mark.
Caps report: Leading scorer Tom Wilson (lower body) sat out after being injured in Friday's game, while the Russian quartet of Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Dmitry Orlov and Ilya Samsonov remained out as part of Covid-19 protocols.
Next: The Sabres are off Monday. They host the New York Rangers Tuesday and Thursday nights at KeyBank Center. It will be the Buffalo debut of Alexis Lafreniere, the No. 1 overall pick in the October draft.