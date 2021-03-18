The Wraparound: Don Granato's Sabres coaching debut ends with 4-1 loss to Bruins

Buffalo Sabres goalie Carter Hutton tracked the play from his crease as the Boston Bruins zipped the puck around the offensive zone until Brad Marchand uncorked a shot that rang off the post in the second period Thursday.

The Bruins’ artistry with the puck wore out the Sabres and created space in the zone around Hutton, who frantically held off a blitz while his teammates tried to stop a run of futility that led to the firing of coach Ralph Krueger one day earlier.

Twenty-five seconds after Marchand’s shot hit the post, the Bruins pushed their lead to two when Craig Smith scored from a few feet in front of Hutton and Boston pulled away with a 4-1 win over the Sabres in front of 700 front-line workers in KeyBank Center.

The game was a microcosm of all interim coach Don Granato will have to fix over the Sabres’ final 27 games. Their winless streak reached 13 games – Buffalo’s longest skid since it lost 14 in a row in 2014-15 – and they have scored two or fewer goals in 11 of their past 12 games.