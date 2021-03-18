The Wraparound: Don Granato's Sabres coaching debut ends with 4-1 loss to Bruins

Buffalo Sabres goalie Carter Hutton tracked the play from his crease as the Boston Bruins zipped the puck around the offensive zone until Brad Marchand uncorked a shot that rang off the post in the second period Thursday.
The Bruins’ artistry with the puck wore out the Sabres and created space in the zone around Hutton, who frantically held off a blitz while his teammates tried to stop a run of futility that led to the firing of coach Ralph Krueger one day earlier.
Twenty-five seconds after Marchand’s shot hit the post, the Bruins pushed their lead to two when Craig Smith scored from a few feet in front of Hutton and Boston pulled away with a 4-1 win over the Sabres in front of 700 front-line workers in KeyBank Center.
The game was a microcosm of all interim coach Don Granato will have to fix over the Sabres’ final 27 games. Their winless streak reached 13 games – Buffalo’s longest skid since it lost 14 in a row in 2014-15 – and they have scored two or fewer goals in 11 of their past 12 games.
The power play went 0 for 1, and it is 0 for 19 over the past 11 games. An inability to break the puck out of their own zone led to long shifts for the Sabres (6-19-4), whose 16 points are the fewest in the National Hockey League. Buffalo finished with 24 shots on goal and failed to capitalize on opportunities around the Boston net. Hutton stopped 33 of 37 shots and has only one win in 12 games this season.
Kyle Okposo scored the Sabres’ only goal, their first shorthanded marker of the season.
The Bruins (16-8-4), who scored twice in the second period, also received goals from Greg McKegg, Jake DeBrusk and David Pastrnak. Granato did not have a morning skate, practice or lengthy team meeting to prepare for his first game as an NHL head coach.
Opening salvo: Granato faced his first deficit only 2:56 into the first period, as McKegg tipped Matt Grzelcyk’s shot over Hutton’s glove for a 1-0 lead. The Sabres have scored the game’s opening goal only eight times in 29 games, posting a 2-16-2 record when their opponents scores first.
Slow start: The Sabres did not record a shot on goal until 6:12 into the game, when Tobias Rieder's wrist shot was stopped by Bruins goalie Jaroslav Halak. Buffalo finished with only seven shots on goal in the first period, and its best opportunity came on a Curtis Lazar one-timer from the slot.
Bail-out stop: Smith darted past Sabres defenseman Matt Irwin down the right-wing boards and fired a shot from the circle that created a rebound. DeBrusk had an open net to score, but his shot was stopped by Hutton at 8:03 into the game.
Breaking through: With Cody Eakin in the penalty box, Okposo filled in during a shorthanded situation and delivered when his shot from the right circle deflected off the stick of a Bruins defender and over Halak’s shoulder to tie the score 1-1 at 1:54 into the second period.
It was Okposo’s first goal in 30 games, dating back to Feb. 23, 2020.
Tough bounce: DeBrusk gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead when he swung at a puck in mid-air that went off Hutton’s mask at 9:15 into the second period. Smith scored to increase the Sabres' deficit to 3-1 and Pastrnak added a power-play goal in the third period.
Close calls: During a second-period power play, Halak stopped a Casey Mittelstadt shot from in tight, and Sam Reinhart shot a puck over an open net.
Injuries: Sabres captain Jack Eichel (upper body) missed his sixth consecutive game, while rookie forward Dylan Cozens (upper body) was out of the lineup for a fourth straight game. Goalie Linus Ullmark remains out with a lower-body injury.
Roster notes: Prior to puck drop, the Sabres assigned defenseman Brandon Davidson to the taxi squad and elevated defenseman Jacob Bryson to the active roster. Defenseman Henri Jokiharu was a healthy scratch for the sixth time in eight games.
Bruins forward Sean Kuraly was placed on the Covid-19 protocol list Thursday morning.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Firing Buffalo Sabres coach Ralph Krueger on Wednesday represents just the beginning of what could become Kevyn Adams’ major overhaul of an overpriced, underperforming team in the midst of a 12-game skid.
Fill-in: With interim assistant coach Dan Girardi serving a mandatory quarantine, Rochester coach Seth Appert filled in on the Sabres’ staff Thursday night. It was Appert’s first game behind an NHL bench.
Schedule change: The Rochester Americans’ game scheduled for Friday was postponed because their opponent, the Utica Comets, are impacted by the American Hockey League’s Covid-19 protocols. This is the fifth Amerks game postponed, though the first four occurred in response to three positive Covid-19 cases on the team.
Next: The Sabres are scheduled to practice Friday in preparation for their game Saturday against the Bruins at 1 p.m, Eastern.