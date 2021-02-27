The Wraparound: Carter Hutton receives little help in Sabres' loss to Flyers

Hutton stopped 36 of 39 shots Saturday against the Flyers, including a pad save on a Claude Giroux one-timer from the slot in the second period. His first goal against, another shot from the slot by Sean Couturier, went off a teammate and in. Philadelphia pushed its lead to 2-0 when Gostisbehere received the puck during a 2-on-1 rush and uncorked a shot that went under Hutton’s glove.

Scott Laughton also scored on a breakaway late in the second period. This was the third time this season the Sabres were shut out, including the second against Flyers backup goalie Brian Elliott.

Early deficit: The trend of allowing the first goal continued with Couturier giving the Flyers at 1-0 lead at 14:22 into the first period. Philadelphia defenseman Travis Sanheim beat Eric Staal to a loose puck along the left wall, skated into the circle to spread out the Sabres’ defensive-zone coverage and passed to Couturier in the slot.

Couturier’s shot went off Brandon Montour’s glove and over Hutton’s shoulder.

Ugly statistic: The Sabres have scored the first goal in only seven of 18 games this season. Entering Saturday, Buffalo had a 2-7-1 when its opponent scored first. The Flyers, on the other hand, had a 6-1-2 record when scoring first.