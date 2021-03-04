The Wraparound: Another slow start, another ugly loss for last-place Sabres

Johansson stopped 40 of 45 shots while making his second start of the season, and Ristolainen added a third-period goal for Buffalo, which finished with only 18 shots on goal.

Opening salvo: The Islanders took a 1-0 lead at 10:25 into the game on Dobson’s shot from atop the right circle. Ristolainen’s mishap at his own blue line created a 2-on-1 and Eberle passed back to Dobson, who scored his second goal of the season. The Sabres were caught in a bad line change and Ristolainen did not get back into position to prevent Dobson from having a clean look at the Islanders’ net.

Rookie mistake: Martin pushed the Islanders’ lead to two with a shot behind the goal line that went off Johansson and in at 16:21 into the first period. New York entered Thursday with a 9-1-2 record when scoring first.

Stuck at no goals, Sabres winger Kyle Okposo still waiting for breakthrough At $6 million per season, it has to be about numbers. Okposo had just nine goals last season and has now gone over a year without scoring.

Momentum-killer: The opening five minutes weren’t terrible for the Sabres. They earned time in the offensive zone and showed an eagerness to skate to scoring areas. Trouble started in Buffalo’s end, as blown defensive coverage gave the Islanders clean looks in front of Johansson.

The Sabres took a pair of penalties in the first period, including one 40 seconds after Dobson’s goal. Buffalo was outshot 18-6 in the first period.