The three things to know about Sabres seventh-round pick Linus Sjodin

Here are three things to know about Linus Sjodin, a Swedish center/right winger whom the Sabres selected at No. 211 in the seventh round of the NHL draft on Friday in Montreal.

1. He played in both J20 and the SHL this past season. Sjodin started the 2021-22 season playing in the J20, going eight games before getting called up to the SHL. During his brief time with Rogle BK J20, he had five goals and two assists. Once he began playing in the SHL, he played 49 games with five goals and six assists. Sjodin also saw ice time during his team's run in the playoffs, and earned an assist. Elite Prospects noted his "lightning quick" hands and said "his handling skills keep you watching."

2. He was on the Sweden U20 International Junior roster. Though he didn't record a point, Sjodin was a part of the International Juniors roster. He was minus-1 in six games.

3. He's a technical puck handler. Another more mature pick for the Sabres – he turns 20 in October – Sjodin has been referred as having "solid technical skills" by the FC Hockey Draft Guide. He was ranked No. 177 coming into the NHL draft, and also is another smaller forward at 6 foot and 163 pounds. He's played both right wing and center, and is another player who will need to bulk up physically as he develops.