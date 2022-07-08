 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The three things to know about Sabres seventh-round pick Linus Sjodin

Here are three things to know about Linus Sjodin, a Swedish center/right winger whom the Sabres selected at No. 211 in the seventh round of the NHL draft on Friday in Montreal.

1. He played in both J20 and the SHL this past season. Sjodin started the 2021-22 season playing in the J20, going eight games before getting called up to the SHL. During his brief time with Rogle BK J20, he had five goals and two assists. Once he began playing in the SHL, he played 49 games with five goals and six assists. Sjodin also saw ice time during his team's run in the playoffs, and earned an assist. Elite Prospects noted his "lightning quick" hands and said "his handling skills keep you watching."

2. He was on the Sweden U20 International Junior roster. Though he didn't record a point, Sjodin was a part of the International Juniors roster. He was minus-1 in six games. 

3. He's a technical puck handler. Another more mature pick for the Sabres – he turns 20 in October – Sjodin has been referred as having "solid technical skills" by the FC Hockey Draft Guide. He was ranked No. 177 coming into the NHL draft, and also is another smaller forward at 6 foot and 163 pounds. He's played both right wing and center, and is another player who will need to bulk up physically as he develops. 

Intriguing first-round draft targets for Sabres at picks 9, 16, 28

Intriguing first-round draft targets for Sabres at picks 9, 16, 28

Equipped with a trio of first-round draft picks, Buffalo Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams will soon bolster his already deep prospect pool. However, the Sabres won’t have first dibs when the draft is held July 7-8 in Montreal. They own picks 9, 16 and 28 in the first round, the latter two of which were acquired in the Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart trades, respectively.

Sabres' attempt to acquire Matt Murray nixed by goalie's no-trade list

Sabres' attempt to acquire Matt Murray nixed by goalie's no-trade list

Equipped with cap space ahead of the NHL draft Thursday, the Sabres tried to acquire two-time Stanley Cup champion Matt Murray of the Ottawa Senators. A source confirmed the report by Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet that Murray blocked the move with his 10-team no trade list, which included Buffalo.

