The stories flow as Rick Jeanneret mingles with fans and alums at Sabres Road Crew

LAS VEGAS – Everywhere Rick Jeanneret turned Monday night, there was another hello to offer, another hand to shake or picture to take, another autograph to sign.
And another story to hear.
The Sabres' retiring play-by-play man made one final jaunt west with the team this week, attending a Sabres "Road Crew" event for the first time since before the pandemic. Of course, that came with a few complications.
"I heard about this and I kind of thought I might encourage a couple more people to show up if I came out and said hello," Jeanneret deadpanned during the event at Hofbrauhaus, the Bavarian beer hall chain that also has a location near KeyBank Center. "I had not been traveling at all so I got the opportunity to make one last trip. This is it. But I did not know I was going to have to go through all that Covid stuff in Phoenix however to get here."
Yep, Jeanneret revealed he was among the 11 members of the traveling party ensnared by the initially positive Covid-19 tests that were revealed Saturday and kept three players and assistant coach Matt Ellis out of the Sabres' win over the Coyotes.
It also meant Jeanneret was sidelined in isolation in his hotel as the team went to Colorado and he waited to test out to make the trip here. He finally got the word early Monday morning and the team had a car service hop him to Vegas.
"That was nuts," he said. "I was sneezing – because there was something in my room bothering me – but they wouldn't move me because they'd have to clean two rooms. I get it. But then in a four-hour car ride I didn't sneeze at all."
Jeanneret laughed at his own recounting but that was his lone story of the night. It was more about hearing what the fans had to say.
Resplendent in red bottlecap Buffalo Bisons jersey honoring 1960s goalie Gilles Villemure, Denver resident and West Seneca native Doug Moring got Jeanneret to sign the jersey as they met.
"I told him how I remembered listening on my transistor radio with him telling a story of the game when they were playing the (Los Angeles) Kings or the Oakland Seals," Moring said. "That's how long I go back. I told him, 'You talk the game and with your eyes closed you could picture Gilbert Perreault dancing through guys.'"
Cheektowaga native Jack Jasinski and his wife, Christi, have been living in Vegas since 1980 but couldn't get broadcasts until the early 2000s when satellite became more prevalent.
"The Buffalo crew talk like regular people, like your neighbor," Jack Jasinski said after posing for photos with Jeanneret. "I love him and Rob Ray when they start going back and forth at each other. It's hilarious."
"It's sad he's retiring because he's amazing," said Christi Jasinski. "... His voice is so iconic. It's just wonderful to hear him call a game."
The Sabres have been honoring Jeanneret on their broadcasts all season and will raise a banner to the rafters in his name prior to the April 1 game against Nashville. On one recent broadcast, a pre-taped intro from Brad May – whose "May Day" goal in 1993 probably rates as Jeanneret's signature call – was inserted as a surprise and Jeanneret was so moved by it he said simply before the puck was dropped, "Wow. I have a feeling 'Maysie' forever we will walk together."
"Hearing that made me feel good obviously," May said. "We all love talking about 'RJ' and all the platitudes but 51 years is amazing. There's no question he and I are linked in that one moment. He got inducted in the Hall of Fame (in 2012), that's the call they played. The day I die, they're gonna play that call. It's neat for me to hear he was moved. It means a lot."
Former goalie Clint Malarchuk, sporting his trademark cowboy hat, instantly belted out a "May Day! May Day" impression followed by "La-La-La-La-La-La-LaFontaine!" when asked for his thoughts on Jeanneret.
"He's iconic because he was really the first broadcaster who completely threw a personality out there," Malarchuk said. "So many guys called the game but he brought in the personality of a player when he was doing something for the team. We loved it as players. He completely became part of the team."
"I loved La-La-La-La-La-La-Lafontaine when it came out," said Tom Girot of Kenmore, better known as the "Conehead" who has roamed the aisles vending beers at Sabres and Bisons games for more than 40 years. "That was because of the anticipation. They had just made the big trade and you knew he was going to come up with something. Maybe it wasn't spontaneous like the May call but he had it ready. The guy is so great."
Jeanneret didn't call Tuesday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights because it aired on ESPN+ and Hulu. His next call on MSG Network will be Feb. 15 against the New York Islanders, the makeup of the postponed Dec. 27 game he was scheduled to work. His swan song remains the April 29 season finale against Chicago.
"Talking to the people all makes me feel pretty good," Jeanneret said. "I've met Buffalo season ticket holders who are here and folks from all over. The Covid situation has been a mess and I just don't get much chance to mix and mingle with the fans anymore. This gives me a chance to do it again and pay them back a little in some way for all the great things they've done for me."