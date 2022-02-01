The stories flow as Rick Jeanneret mingles with fans and alums at Sabres Road Crew

Observations: Undermanned Sabres lose Casey Mittelstadt on another unusual day Despite 31 shots on net and stellar goaltending from Dustin Tokarski, the Buffalo Sabres lost 4-1 to become the latest victim of the Colorado Avalanche’s 18-game win streak at home.

"It's sad he's retiring because he's amazing," said Christi Jasinski. "... His voice is so iconic. It's just wonderful to hear him call a game."

The Sabres have been honoring Jeanneret on their broadcasts all season and will raise a banner to the rafters in his name prior to the April 1 game against Nashville. On one recent broadcast, a pre-taped intro from Brad May – whose "May Day" goal in 1993 probably rates as Jeanneret's signature call – was inserted as a surprise and Jeanneret was so moved by it he said simply before the puck was dropped, "Wow. I have a feeling 'Maysie' forever we will walk together."

"Hearing that made me feel good obviously," May said. "We all love talking about 'RJ' and all the platitudes but 51 years is amazing. There's no question he and I are linked in that one moment. He got inducted in the Hall of Fame (in 2012), that's the call they played. The day I die, they're gonna play that call. It's neat for me to hear he was moved. It means a lot."

Former goalie Clint Malarchuk, sporting his trademark cowboy hat, instantly belted out a "May Day! May Day" impression followed by "La-La-La-La-La-La-LaFontaine!" when asked for his thoughts on Jeanneret.