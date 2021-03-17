The GM on the Sabres' new staff: Lots of new roles under Don Granato

Ellis played 296 games for the Sabres from 2008-14 and spent parts of four years in Rochester, including time as the team captain. Adams brought him on in September as director of player development after Ellis had worked as director of the Academy of Hockey in LECOM Harborcenter.

"Matt has been with the team all season in his development role. He'll continue in the development but he's going to step into this as well," Adams said. "So the players have been seeing him every day, he's been on the ice every day, so I don't see any sort of kind of burn-in time for him in terms of relationships."

The hope is that Girardi can have instant impact on the defense, given the regression of Rasmus Dahlin and Henri Jokiharju this season. Girardi is one of the top undrafted players in NHL history, playing 927 games with the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay in a career that stretched to 2019.

Girardi missed just five games for New York from 2007-2015 and was a key member on defense for the team that lost to Los Angeles in the 2014 Stanley Cup Final. He is second in career blocked shots among NHL defenseman with 1,954.