The GM on the Sabres' new staff: Lots of new roles under Don Granato

Just like you see players do all the time during a game with line changes, General Manager Kevyn Adams pieced together a coaching staff on the fly Wednesday for the Buffalo Sabres.
Adams said his search for a permanent head coach to replace Ralph Krueger starts immediately, but this is the way the staff will look for now, starting with Thursday night's game against Boston in KeyBank Center.
• Assistant Don Granato takes over as interim head coach.
• Fellow assistant Steve Smith, who was running the defense and penalty kill, was fired along with Krueger.
• Director of player development Matt Ellis and development coach Dan Girardi, both former NHL players, will move to the bench as assistant coaches. Girardi will likely have to undergo an intake quarantine before taking the bench, so Adams said Rochester coach Seth Appert may come to Buffalo to assist the Sabres temporarily.
Granato, who came to the Sabres a month after Krueger was hired in 2019, had been an assistant the previous two seasons in Chicago but has lots of experience as a head coach at lower levels, including seven years as St. Louis' AHL head coach in Worcester (2000-2005) and Chicago (2008-2010), and five seasons leading the United States National Team Development Program.
Granato, 53, was AHL coach of the year in 2001 and won the ECHL's Kelly Cup with Peoria in 2000. He was the head man of Green Bay and Wisconsin in the United States Hockey League from 1993-97.
"Dan Granato has been a head coach for many years and different levels of professional hockey," Adams said. "Been in the college game, has been in the national program. He has a development background, has a teacher kind of mentality. So he's commanded a room as a head coach before."
Granato comes from a deep hockey family. His sister is Hockey Hall of Famer Cammi Granato, who was captain of the United States' gold medal team at the 1998 Winter Olympics and is considered one of the greatest women's players of all time. She is now a scout for the Seattle Kraken. Her husband is longtime NHL player and TSN analyst Ray Ferraro.
Support Local Journalism
Granato's brother, Tony, is the current coach at the University of Wisconsin and led Team USA in the 2018 Olympics in South Korea. Tony Granato played 774 games in the NHL from 1988-2001 with the New York Rangers, Los Angeles and San Jose. He was a four-time 30-goal scorer and had 37 in 1992-93 for the Wayne Gretzky-led Kings who played in the Stanley Cup Final against Montreal.
Don Granato has been in charge of the Buffalo power play all season and it was flying atop the NHL charts for the first 17 games. But it has nosedived without the injured Jack Eichel and is 0 for 18 over the last 11 days. Overall, the Sabres entered Wednesday ninth at 26%.
Granato returned to the Sabres' bench last week after being sent to the press box in the wake of the team's Covid-19 outbreak. Adams was concerned about Granato's exposure level after Granato missed the start of last season and spent nearly two months hospitalized here with pneumonia complications that included a life-threatening blood infection.
Ellis played 296 games for the Sabres from 2008-14 and spent parts of four years in Rochester, including time as the team captain. Adams brought him on in September as director of player development after Ellis had worked as director of the Academy of Hockey in LECOM Harborcenter.
"Matt has been with the team all season in his development role. He'll continue in the development but he's going to step into this as well," Adams said. "So the players have been seeing him every day, he's been on the ice every day, so I don't see any sort of kind of burn-in time for him in terms of relationships."
The hope is that Girardi can have instant impact on the defense, given the regression of Rasmus Dahlin and Henri Jokiharju this season. Girardi is one of the top undrafted players in NHL history, playing 927 games with the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay in a career that stretched to 2019.
Girardi missed just five games for New York from 2007-2015 and was a key member on defense for the team that lost to Los Angeles in the 2014 Stanley Cup Final. He is second in career blocked shots among NHL defenseman with 1,954.
"High character, high compete, thought the game very well as a defenseman, which I thought would be very helpful in a short time to bring some fresh perspective," Adams said. "I've been extremely impressed with Dan in his role as a development coach on our staff for the past few months, the attention to detail he showed, the discipline the amount of work he's done with our prospects.
Smith, a three-time Stanley Cup champion as a player with Edmonton in the 1980s and '90s, came on to the staff in 2018 under Phil Housley. He worked with Krueger as an assistant in Edmonton and then under him in the 2013 lockout season, Krueger's previous season as an NHL head coach.
Less than two years after his arrival as head coach of the Buffalo Sabres, and after only 97 games on the job, Ralph Krueger was fired Wednesd…