The dream becomes reality as Dylan Cozens snipes first NHL goal for Sabres

Cozens had a chance to write the final chapter of the storybook in Round 3 of the shootout, but Vanecek made the save. John Carlson scored the only goal in Round 4 and Vanecek made the final save on Sam Reinhart to drop Buffalo to 1-3-1. The Caps are 3-0-2 and already 3-0 against Buffalo this season.

"I was definitely surprised when he called on me," Cozens said. "It was an honor, but at the same time he trusts me to put me in a shootout. I was happy to go. Unfortunate result, but I just have to reset and get ready for the next one."

The Sabres easily could have won this game prior to that point. Probably should have, given the scoring chances and the fact the Caps were down three quarantined prime skaters, including Alex Ovechkin. Buffalo had the much better scoring opportunities all night, with top-6 players Jack Eichel and Victor Olofsson splitting eight shots on goal with no goals, Eichel and Jeff Skinner missing uncontested chances from in tight and Eichel (goalpost) and Sam Reinhart among those also stopped in the shootout.

"They had so much opportunity, lots of chances, unbelievable puck control," Krueger said. "We need the Eichel-Reinhart-(Taylor) Hall line to just get one or two and I’m confident they’re going to explode. They’re just so dangerous, so lethal.