The curse of Ville Leino? Ten years ago today was Sabres' last playoff game

Now it really has been a decade since the Sabres' last appearance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Monday marks 10 years since the club skated in a postseason game. On April 26, 2011, the Sabres suffered a 5-2 loss at Philadelphia in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals. They have never gone back to the playoffs since, and this season's collapse has tied the all-time NHL record of 10 straight misses set by Florida (2001-11, including the lockout year) and equaled by Edmonton (2007-2016).
The Sabres had their playoff drought officially reach 10 seasons, tied for the longest in NHL history and the third longest active streak in the four major professional sports.
The series against Philadelphia was one of the more bizarre ones in Sabres history.
The Flyers used three goalies to survive, becoming the first NHL team since 1964 to win a postseason series using a trio of players in net. The group consisted of current NBC analyst Brian Boucher, veteran Michael Leighton and then-rookie Sergei Bobrovsky. Boucher got all four of the Philly wins and outplayed Buffalo's Ryan Miller by posting a 2.10 goals-against average and .934 save percentage.
Boucher also became the first NHL goalie since 1969 with two wins in relief in a series, coming on for Bobrovsky in Game 2 and Leighton in Game 6 as the Flyers rallied to win both games, 5-4. Nobody covering the series could ever really figure out what Philly coach Peter Laviolette was doing starting the other guys in the first place.
Miller was utterly hit or miss as he posted a 2.93/.917 in the seven games. He earned 1-0 shutouts in Game 1 and Game 4 (goals by Patrick Kaleta and Jason Pominville, respectively, won the games). But he also gave up five goals in losses in Games 2 and 6, and four before getting yanked in favor of Jhonas Enroth in Game 7.
Miller kept the Sabres afloat in the first period of the finale as the game remained scoreless into the final minute even though the Flyers had outshot Buffalo, 14-2. But Paul Gaustad lost a defensive zone faceoff in the final 30 seconds and Braydon Coburn's point shot deflected off the glove off Mike Grier past Miller to give the Flyers a lead they would not relinquish.
Miller got pulled two minutes into the third period after Buffalo fell into a 4-0 hole on a goal by Ville Leino, who scored three times in the series. That's how Leino infamously earned his way into the heart – and wallet – of owner Terry Pegula to become one of the worst free agent signings in NHL history less than three months later.
Current Philly captain Claude Giroux, then a 23-year-old in his second full NHL season, led the Flyers with eight assists and nine points in the series. Philly's top goal scorer? It was former Sabres co-captain Daniel Briere, who scored six times in the series and burned Buffalo with a power-play goal at 4:45 of the second period in Game 7 to put the Sabres in a 2-0 hole.
Thomas Vanek led the Sabres with five goals in the series but you'll never guess Buffalo's scoring leader: It was defenseman Marc-Andre Gragnani, who had a seven points with a goal and six assists.
The Sabres took a 3-2 lead in the series with a Game 5 overtime win in Philly on a Tyler Ennis goal and looked set during the Game 6 Eastern Sunday matinee. Buffalo had a 3-1 lead after the first period, but Laviolette put Boucher back in goal and Briere scored two goals as the Flyers twice battled back to tie and force overtime. Leino won it in OT, banging home a loose puck in front of Buffalo defenseman Chris Butler at 4:43.
It's easy to forget Leino had 19 goals and 53 points for the Flyers that season to set career highs, and had 10 goals and 26 points in the playoffs for Philly over the 2010 and 2011 postseasons. He was one of their key guys, so it didn't seem crazy at the time when the Sabres signed Leino on July 1, 2011. The term of six years and $27 million was what had observers shaking their heads.
It never worked for Leino in Buffalo, as he scored just 10 goals in 137 games and the team bought him out in 2014 after he scored no goals in 58 games during the 2013-14 campaign. He never appeared in the NHL again.
Just like the Sabres have never appeared in the playoffs since Leino beat them in Game 6 of 2011 and then joined them that summer.