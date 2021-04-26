The curse of Ville Leino? Ten years ago today was Sabres' last playoff game

Thomas Vanek led the Sabres with five goals in the series but you'll never guess Buffalo's scoring leader: It was defenseman Marc-Andre Gragnani, who had a seven points with a goal and six assists.

The Sabres took a 3-2 lead in the series with a Game 5 overtime win in Philly on a Tyler Ennis goal and looked set during the Game 6 Eastern Sunday matinee. Buffalo had a 3-1 lead after the first period, but Laviolette put Boucher back in goal and Briere scored two goals as the Flyers twice battled back to tie and force overtime. Leino won it in OT, banging home a loose puck in front of Buffalo defenseman Chris Butler at 4:43.

It's easy to forget Leino had 19 goals and 53 points for the Flyers that season to set career highs, and had 10 goals and 26 points in the playoffs for Philly over the 2010 and 2011 postseasons. He was one of their key guys, so it didn't seem crazy at the time when the Sabres signed Leino on July 1, 2011. The term of six years and $27 million was what had observers shaking their heads.

It never worked for Leino in Buffalo, as he scored just 10 goals in 137 games and the team bought him out in 2014 after he scored no goals in 58 games during the 2013-14 campaign. He never appeared in the NHL again.

Just like the Sabres have never appeared in the playoffs since Leino beat them in Game 6 of 2011 and then joined them that summer.

