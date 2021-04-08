Taylor Hall 'still involved' with Sabres as trade talks continue

Taylor Hall has likely played his last game with the Buffalo Sabres, but the former Hart Trophy winner isn’t away from the team while awaiting a possible trade.

Hall, ranked second on TSN’s latest Trade Bait list ahead of Monday's deadline, remains out of the lineup as General Manager Kevyn Adams negotiates with other teams. However, Hall remains involved in team meetings and off-ice workouts while Buffalo wraps up a homestand this week, interim coach Don Granato said.

With Hall still on the roster, the Sabres don’t have enough salary cap space to add a forward to the active roster. This forced Granato to deploy an 11-forward, seven-defensemen lineup for a second consecutive game Thursday night against the New Jersey Devils.

“He’s still involved with everything,” Granato said following the optional morning skate Thursday. “The same other than being held out of the game. As I mentioned, it’s part of this week. There’s some oddities that are presented this week, even affecting our lineup and what we do within that lineup. This is just one part of it. I feel the players all understand this and it’s not a distraction going into any meeting or practice or prep or the game itself.”