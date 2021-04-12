Taylor Hall says Boston was his No. 1 choice and he's thrilled for chance with Bruins

For Taylor Hall, this is all about a fresh start.
The most disastrous season in the career of the former No. 1 overall pick and ex-Hart Trophy winner took a huge turn Monday when Hall was dealt from the Buffalo Sabres to the Boston Bruins. Thrilled by the move, Hall said he was driving from Buffalo to Boston to avoid quarantine and should be available to play for the Bruins Tuesday night – when they host the Sabres in TD Garden in one of six remaining matchups between the teams.
Hall said his move to Boston was what he hoped for after all the troubles with the Sabres that included the team's Covid-19 outbreak, the firing of coach Ralph Krueger and its franchise-record 18-game winless streak.
"There's been a lot of distractions this year, a lot of things that really haven't gone well and confidence-wise the team here in Buffalo just never got off on the right foot," Hall said on a video call with Boston media. "So I think the best way to get confidence is to be a part of a winning team and to make yourself part of the bigger solution. That's what I'm looking forward to doing."
Hall signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the Sabres last fall but revealed Monday he was very close to signing with the Bruins in the offseason. He is expected to be Boston's second-line winger on a line with veteran center David Krejci. And he said he's absolutely interested in talking with the Bruins about staying on past this season.
"I'd love to be a Bruin for a few years," he said. "So obviously it's been a bad year for me personally, and I need to play well, I need to contribute. And most of all, I want to be a part of a team that wins games and I really believe that we can do that here."
Adams traded Hall and retained half of Hall's $8 million cap hit and traded Curtis Lazar. And didn't get a first-round draft pick in return.
Hall had a full no-movement clause and would not discuss how many possibilities the Sabres presented to him. But he made it clear he told Buffalo General Manager Kevyn Adams that Boston was his top choice.
"Kevyn Adams was just fantastic in the way that he treated me and the way that he went about the situation, knowing that I wanted to play for a chance to win the Stanley Cup," Hall said. "And he worked it out to a team that I really wanted to go to and I'll always be thankful for him for that. As a hockey guy, and as a person, I have a lot of respect for him."
The season, in Buffalo, of course, was a disaster for Hall. He scored just two goals in 37 games and had a minus-21 rating. He spent time on the Covid protocol list, one of the first players ensnared in the club's outbreak in the wake of its January games against New Jersey.
He even made blooper reels by falling on a breakaway at the end of a long shift of the March 7 loss to the New York Islanders.
"It was such a whirlwind of a year that went pretty badly, obviously," Hall said. "We started off our first 10 games, we're about .500 (at 4-4-3) and then we had the Covid outbreak, and we just couldn't get our footing after that. And for myself, obviously, it wasn't the season that I would have liked to have had, not even close. These last few days you do some soul searching and you look back on what you could do better and look forward to the future."
Pressed on the issues in Buffalo, Hall acknowledged he was thinking about playing for the Sabres in the future and using this season as a building-block year.
"I think everyone came into this season with expectations that we would do a lot better than we did," Hall said. "I don't think anyone expected us to win a Stanley Cup, but I thought that we would be maybe flirting with a playoff spot – probably ultimately end up on the outside looking in – but I thought we could really build something maybe for the upcoming years. And then around trade deadline, I would have to make a decision on if I wanted to stay or go. Ultimately, things didn't go as well as I would have liked."
Hall has only appeared in 14 playoff games in his career and has largely been the marquee player on his team when he was in Edmonton, New Jersey and Arizona. Meshing in with Boston forwards Krejci, Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak appealed to him, much like his thinking in signing with the Sabres.
"The first chance that I got in free agency, I went to Buffalo, a team that had Jack Eichel, a player that I think is better than myself," Hall said. "I just wanted to be one of the guys. I wanted to be on a successful team. Ultimately, it didn't work out here in Buffalo. Going to Boston, there's so many great players on that team, Hall of Famers, guys that have had just amazing careers. If I had anything like that in my career, I'd be super happy with.
"I'm 29 years old, but I still feel that you can learn stuff about the game at this age. You can better yourself as a player and as a leader and seeing these guys, I'm really excited to be a part of that group. ... I still believe in myself a lot. As a player, I feel like I can add things to a team. I still feel like I can really do that. So that's what makes me most excited."