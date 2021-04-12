Taylor Hall says Boston was his No. 1 choice and he's thrilled for chance with Bruins

"It was such a whirlwind of a year that went pretty badly, obviously," Hall said. "We started off our first 10 games, we're about .500 (at 4-4-3) and then we had the Covid outbreak, and we just couldn't get our footing after that. And for myself, obviously, it wasn't the season that I would have liked to have had, not even close. These last few days you do some soul searching and you look back on what you could do better and look forward to the future."

Pressed on the issues in Buffalo, Hall acknowledged he was thinking about playing for the Sabres in the future and using this season as a building-block year.

"I think everyone came into this season with expectations that we would do a lot better than we did," Hall said. "I don't think anyone expected us to win a Stanley Cup, but I thought that we would be maybe flirting with a playoff spot – probably ultimately end up on the outside looking in – but I thought we could really build something maybe for the upcoming years. And then around trade deadline, I would have to make a decision on if I wanted to stay or go. Ultimately, things didn't go as well as I would have liked."