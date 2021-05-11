Taylor Hall on Eichel's dispute with Buffalo Sabres: 'Jack has to do what's best for him'

Taylor Hall piled up two more goals for the Boston Bruins on Monday night, including the overtime winner to beat the New York Islanders. Then in a postgame media call, he threw his support behind former teammate Jack Eichel in his ex-captain's injury dispute with the Buffalo Sabres.

Eichel stunned the hockey world Monday by revealing the Sabres are not allowing him to get surgery on a herniated disk in his neck that prevented him from playing any games this season after March 7. Hall said the situation was well-known in the Buffalo locker room.

"I know Jack is frustrated,” Hall said after the Bruins' 3-2 victory. “Jack and I became really, really good friends during our time in Buffalo and I support him. I know he’s gone through some stuff with the medical staff there and ultimately, Jack has to worry about himself. There’s teams that they’re going to worry, just like he said, about what’s best for them. And Jack has to do what’s best for him.

"And I know he’s got an injury that he feels he can take care of with a surgery and there’s a little bit of a disagreement. But I support Jack and he was nothing but a great teammate and a really good friend when I played with him.”