Tapping into offensive talent may have Sabres prospect Ryan Johnson on cusp of pro career

The easing of restrictions across North America allowed Ryan and Craig to continue their on-ice skill work this summer, but it only spanned a few weeks. Ryan opted to spend most of his offseason in Minnesota, where he skated with some of the Golden Gophers' alumni – including NHLers Nate Schmidt and Erik Haula – and continued off-ice work to emphasize gaining more strength. Johnson also competed against NHL players in Da Beauty League, a four-on-four summer league whose list of professionals included Sabres center Casey Mittelstadt.

According to Johnson, he currently weighs around 190 pounds – the 6-foot native of Irvine, Calif., was listed at 175 pounds in the spring of 2019 by NHL Central Scouting – but did so in a way that hasn't impacted his speed. Yet, the one area of Johnson’s game that’s improved the most over the past two years can’t necessarily be learned during summer workouts.

Two seasons of NCAA hockey taught Johnson when to take risks in the offensive zone. Weighing risk versus reward can be difficult for even the most talented defensemen, and Johnson learned to contribute in a way that doesn’t leave his defense partner on an island. Watching his own film helped. Johnson also studied New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox, a 23-year-old who won the Norris Trophy for 2020-21. But the most important teaching tool is playing in games and learning from his own mistakes.