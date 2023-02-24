SUNRISE, Fla. – While the Buffalo Sabres wait for Friday night's faceoff against the Florida Panthers, they got word that Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak has been given a two-game suspension for an elbow to the head of captain Kyle Okposo late in Thursday's game in Amalie Arena.

The NHL's Department of Player Safety held a hearing for Cernak on Friday on the play, which came with 1:35 left in regulation of the Sabres' 6-5 overtime victory. Okposo was trying to move the puck into the Tampa Bay zone when Cernak caught him with a high elbow, leaving him bloodied.

Sabres players converged on Cernak and coach Don Granato was irate on the Buffalo bench as no penalty was called. The Sabres, of course, are particularly sensitive to hits on Okposo because of his history of concussion issues.

Cernak elbows Okposo. Granato and Okposo were livid, along with others. pic.twitter.com/0LcxMKFfcR — The Charging Buffalo (@TheChargingBUF) February 24, 2023

The Department of Player Safety video cited Cernak for extending his elbow out and back and for delivering a "forceful check."

Okposo did not play the rest of the game and was not used as one of the penalty killers to start overtime. The Sabres won the game on Ilya Lyubushkin's short-handed goal. Okposo did, however, stay on the bench and did not go to the locker room for any treatment.

"Kyle is good and that is really good news because obviously it was not a nice hit, not a good hit," Granato said prior to Friday's game. "It was absolutely justified. People saw my reaction on the bench last night. The league handled that stuff."

Cernak will miss games Saturday at Detroit and Sunday against Pittsburgh. The Lightning play the Sabres again in Buffalo on March 4.

It's the second time in his career that Cernak, 25, has run afoul of the NHL's Player Safety department for a hit against the Sabres. He got a two-game suspension in 2019 for a hit to the head of Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin.