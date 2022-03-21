Takeaways: Sabres better in the crease, off the ice with Craig Anderson staying

“You always have a great feeling when he’s back in our net,” Rasmus Dahlin said of Anderson. “So calm. If you make a (bad) play, he’s just telling us to calm down or whatever. He’s a hell of a goalie.”

Sabres add to stockpile of draft picks by trading Robert Hagg to Florida Kevyn Adams, the Buffalo Sabres' general manager, traded defenseman Robert Hagg to the Florida Panthers in exchange for 2022 sixth-round draft pick.

Other takeaways from Adams’ post-deadline press conference:

1. Injury impacts Miller

Colin Miller was expected to be in demand at the deadline because of his heavy right-handed shot and playoff experience, including a run to the Stanley Cup Final with Vegas in 2018. His value was impacted negatively by the injury that kept him out of the lineup for 23 games from Jan. 17 through March 13.

Miller, 29, returned Friday in Edmonton to play 17:27 in the 6-1 loss, but he looked rusty and was on the bench in pain in the third period. He was back in the lineup Sunday and played much closer to his top form, assisting on Casey Mittelstadt’s opening goal of the game and finishing with 14:59 of ice time. In the end, the injury and Miller's $3.875 million cap hit made it difficult to complete a trade.