Takeaways: Sabres better in the crease, off the ice with Craig Anderson staying

VANCOUVER – Craig Anderson was still drowsy from the red-eye flight to Buffalo when he received a call from Kevyn Adams early Monday morning.
Adams, the club’s general manager, was checking in with the Sabres goaltender for the second time in six days to see if the 19-year veteran of the NHL changed his stance on the looming trade deadline. Anderson’s play in the crease this season – including a .904 save percentage in 20 games for Buffalo – and experience attracted interest from contenders trying to improve their depth in goal.
Anderson has been a pivotal part of the Sabres winning six of nine games in March, including a 3-2 overtime win Sunday in Vancouver. As much as Adams wanted Anderson around for the season’s final 19 games, he had to see if his starting goalie was interested in joining a playoff contender.
To Adams, it was the least he could do for Anderson, who stabilized the Sabres’ situation in goal and contributed to a culture change behind the scenes.
“He reiterated that yeah, if there was an opportunity, possibly, maybe it would be great for him in a certain place,” Adams said. “And he also said, ‘I love it here and this has been an amazing organization to be a part of,’ and wanted to be here, which was a big deal to me.”
The Sabres aren't going to the playoffs this year, but March and April can serve as turning points for this organization. They can win some games, let Owen Power make his NHL debut and perhaps sign Devon Levi and get him on the ice as well here and in Rochester.
When the deadline arrived Monday at 3 p.m., Anderson was still on the Sabres’ roster, along with the club’s seven other pending unrestricted free agents. The right trade for Buffalo and Anderson did not materialize, ensuring the 40-year-old will be around for the final weeks of the season.
It’s a significant win for the Sabres that Anderson will be here to provide leadership on and off the ice. With 30 saves Sunday, Anderson passed Mike Richter for fifth all-time in wins (302) for a U.S.-born goaltender. Anderson was in goal for Buffalo’s recent confidence-inducing victories over Vegas at KeyBank Center and Toronto at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton, Ontario.
Anderson’s presence will allow the Sabres to keep Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in Rochester for a playoff push and maintains depth in the organization. It was nearly two months ago that Buffalo almost ran out of healthy goalies, forcing Anderson to return from injury sooner than expected. The Sabres don't want that sort of calamity when trying to develop players in the NHL.
Adams reiterated during his press conference Monday that Luukkonen is “going to be a big part of this moving forward,” but the Sabres don’t have a goalie under contract to pair with Luukonen next season. Anderson could be the right fit if he’s interested in playing a 20th season in the NHL. He wouldn’t require a lucrative long-term contract – Buffalo’s management won’t want to block Luukkonen or Devon Levi – and Anderson has proven to be an ideal mentor for the franchise’s young core.
“You always have a great feeling when he’s back in our net,” Rasmus Dahlin said of Anderson. “So calm. If you make a (bad) play, he’s just telling us to calm down or whatever. He’s a hell of a goalie.”
Kevyn Adams, the Buffalo Sabres' general manager, traded defenseman Robert Hagg to the Florida Panthers in exchange for 2022 sixth-round draft pick.
Other takeaways from Adams’ post-deadline press conference:
1. Injury impacts Miller
Colin Miller was expected to be in demand at the deadline because of his heavy right-handed shot and playoff experience, including a run to the Stanley Cup Final with Vegas in 2018. His value was impacted negatively by the injury that kept him out of the lineup for 23 games from Jan. 17 through March 13.
Support Local Journalism
Miller, 29, returned Friday in Edmonton to play 17:27 in the 6-1 loss, but he looked rusty and was on the bench in pain in the third period. He was back in the lineup Sunday and played much closer to his top form, assisting on Casey Mittelstadt’s opening goal of the game and finishing with 14:59 of ice time. In the end, the injury and Miller's $3.875 million cap hit made it difficult to complete a trade.
“I’ve been honest with him back and forth through this process,” Adams said. “Certainly was, for his sake, if there was an opportunity to do something, we would have. I just think that the health, coming off an injury that he was coming off of, obviously teams that are looking to add and go on a deep playoff run, there’s questions around that. They want to make sure. So, I think that was pretty clear through this of why we ended up in the situation we ended up in with Colin, getting back into the lineup so late and getting cleared so late close to the deadline.”
Owen Power is one of six Sabres prospects that will compete in the NCAA men's ice hockey tournament.
2. Amerks’ playoff prep
Forward Peyton Krebs and defensemen Mattias Samuelsson and Casey Fitzgerald were assigned to Rochester on Monday as a paper transaction that qualifies them for the Amerks’ playoff roster if the team qualifies for the postseason. The caveat is the NHL only allows four recalls beyond the trade deadline, and the Sabres had to use three to return them to the roster in Buffalo.
Adams can use an emergency recall if there’s an injury, but he will be limited in how many players he can bring up from Rochester during the season’s second half. The Amerks (30-23-6) sit fourth in the AHL’s North Division, which will have five teams qualify for the postseason.
3. Brokering
With $14 million in salary cap space, the Sabres agreed to acquire assets to be a third-team broker in a trade, but the other two teams involved could not finalize their part of the deal. This is another example of Adams exploring different avenues to improve the club long-term. He wasn’t going to trade veterans to stockpile late-round draft choices, and planned to use his financial flexibility instead to add a draft pick or prospect.
There has been a detailed development plan for Owen Power since the University of Michigan sophomore was announced by Kevyn Adams, the Buffalo Sabres’ general manager, as the first pick of the 2021 NHL draft.
4. Room for Power
The Sabres’ decision to keep Miller, Mark Pysyk and Will Butcher has no bearing on their plan for Owen Power, who is expected to sign an entry-level contract at the conclusion of Michigan’s postseason run. Adams already cleared a spot for Power by trading Robert Hagg, a left-shot defenseman on an expiring contract.
Coach Don Granato will be able to rotate his veteran defensemen in the final weeks of the season as the Sabres try to surround Power with the ideal partner. Pysyk, 30, is an intriguing option because of his potential desire to return next season on a contract that will fit into Buffalo’s plans. He’s also a right-handed shot and an important leader in the dressing room.
5. Plan for Quinn, Peterka
There isn’t an immediate path to the NHL for top prospects Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka. The Sabres don’t want to bring them to Buffalo to play bottom-six minutes, even if they had more recalls to use, and the top six is currently set with the return of Vinnie Hinostroza, who has developed instant chemistry with Krebs and Dylan Cozens.
It’s likely we won’t see Quinn or Peterka until there’s an injury at forward on the NHL roster. They’ll have the opportunity to be part of a playoff push in Rochester before a likely full-time role in Buffalo next season. The same with Luukkonen in goal.
“I think there’s no secret to how we feel about Jack Quinn,” Adams said. “What he’s doing right now is exceptional. JJ Peterka, what he’s doing at his age is exceptional. … These are guys that I tell them, deep breath, don’t wake up everyday thinking about here. Wake up everyday thinking about what do I need to do to be the best possible player I can be and then it all takes care of itself.”