You got used to the sights and sounds. The toe drags, the dangles down low, the howitzer of a one-timer on a power play. All followed at home by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band's "Fishin in the Dark" playing on repeat as a goal song in KeyBank Center.

Break down Tage Thompson's season for the Buffalo Sabres, and it was wondrous at some moments, and downright historic at others.

The 6-foot-7 Thompson scored 47 goals, added 47 assists and totaled 94 points. It was the most goals by a Sabre since Pat LaFontaine and Alexander Mogilny 30 years ago, the most points since Daniel Briere in 2007.

But a difficult finish left Thompson wanting more. Much more. For both his team and himself.

"At the end of the day, there's always more you can give, and it's a tough one to swallow the way things ended," Thompson, 25, said in the aftermath of a season that saw the Sabres two points shy of the playoffs. "But I think it leaves you that much more hungry heading into next season. There's things and goals that I'm going to have as an individual and, obviously, we'll have as a team as well."

The NHL announced its Hart Trophy finalists Friday, and Thompson wasn't one of them. No shock there. But if you did that voting on New Year's Day, Thompson would have gotten plenty of notice. At that point, he was second to Connor McDavid in the Rocket Richard Trophy race for most goals in the NHL, and absolutely would have gotten bushels of Hart votes.

Injuries slowed Thompson dramatically in the second half and took him out of awards contention. A lower back injury kept him out of going to the All-Star Game for the first time, and hounded him over the last 2 1/2 months. A hit from New Jersey's Timo Meier in a March 24 game caused a hip pointer, and Thompson left Game 81 against Ottawa with a shoulder problem and sat out the season finale in Columbus.

For virtually the entire first half, Thompson was on a pace for 60-plus goals, well on the way to joining Mogilny as the only players in franchise history to break that mark. Getting to 50 seemed automatic. It didn't happen.

While that was a disappointment to Thompson, he was able to take a step back and appreciate how his career has rocketed to where it is now – after he had just eight goals and 14 points a scant two years ago.

"It's definitely a good feeling," he said. "To know the goals I set all season for myself individually that I met and surpassed is nice. Now, it just gives me another bar to chase for next year, and to continue to push and see how much better I can get."

Sabres single season goal leaders G Player Season 76 Alexander Mogilny 1992-93 56 Danny Gare 1979-80 53 Pat LaFontaine 1992-93 52 Rick Martin 1974-75 52 Rick Martin 1973-74 50 Danny Gare 1975-76 49 Rick Martin 1975-76 47 Tage Thompson 2022-23 46 Pat LaFontaine 1991-92 46 Danny Gare 1980-81

Underrated no more

After a 38-goal season in 2021-22 put him on the NHL map, Thompson earned a bit of notoriety in September, when fellow Arizona workout partner Auston Matthews of Toronto pegged him as the NHL's most underrated player in an interview with Sportsnet.

The Maple Leafs' star proved clairvoyant.

Thompson finished sixth in the NHL in goals, 15th in points and led the league with four hat tricks. He also led the league in first-period goals (22), and was the only player with a six-point game this year. And he had two of those: One was on Halloween against Detroit (3-3-6), and the other was on Dec. 7 at Columbus (5-1-6), when he became the season's only five-goals-in-one-game scorer and matched Dave Andreychuk's franchise record.

"He's just becoming a lethal player," 2022 Conn Smythe Trophy winner Cale Makar of Colorado told The Buffalo News during the Sabres' trip to Denver this season. "He's really good in tight areas, obviously a big body, so it's tough to get him off the puck. And at the same time, you find him in those scoring areas that you've got to be wary of, as well. So now, he's got a lot of great assets to his game."

"He's a unique challenge. He's a unicorn. There's just not many guys at that size," Dallas Stars coach Peter DeBoer said during the Sabres' trip to Texas.

DeBoer has known Thompson for several years through his father, AHL Bridgeport coach Brent Thompson. DeBoer's son, who plays at Holy Cross, played youth hockey with Tage's brother, Tyce.

"For me, it's just been the improvement every year in his game and continuing to work at his skating and his speed," DeBoer said. "It takes power forwards longer, in my estimation. There's very few guys that play that role that are ready to play at 20 or 21. You have to have a longer runway with guys like that. But when they arrive, look out. I think that's where you're seeing."

Thompson's 6-7 frame, his long reach and long stick make for a difficult challenge for defensemen.

"The one guy he's a little bit like with the size is (Pittsburgh's Evgeni) Malkin," Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen said. "There's just not many guys that big, and that makes those two kind of similar. You try to take time and space away from him like you do with everybody, but you have to really make an effort to stay close to him."

2022-23 NHL goal leaders G Player Team 64 Connor McDavid EDM 61 David Pastrnak BOS 55 Mikko Rantanen COL 52 Leon Draisaitl EDM 51 Brayden Point TBL 47 Tage Thompson BUF 46 Jason Robertson DAL





Dealing with attention

Thompson hit the new year with 27 goals in his first 34 games, and hit February with 34 goals. But as the injuries – and the defensive attention – piled up, his scoring pace slowed down. He had just 13 goals in the last 29 games and only six over his last 19 games.

Shooting percentages show the decline, too. Thompson scored at a 10% clip the final 19 games (six goals on 60 shots), after being at 17.4% in his first 59 games. And he was at 17.8% in the 2022 portion of the schedule.

Ultimately, he became the one guy opponents circled on their lineup sheet, especially on the Buffalo power play. Thompson was the main Sabre they were not going to let beat them, and he said he's going to learn from the experience.

"It just teaches you how to add certain aspects to your game," he said. "When teams start keying in on you or pre-scouting you a little different, then you've got to bring something else to the table and find a way to produce, find a way to impact the game if you're not showing up on a stat sheet."

"His size adds a completely different dimension to his game, so you really have to think hard about different ways to play him," Makar said. "He's lengthy. Can you keep him off the puck to begin with? At the same time, he's so good around the net and so good just in terms of going around guys making those little moves."

Thompson is taking a few weeks off, perhaps into early June, to get fully healthy and start the preparation for next season – the first year of the seven-year, $50 million contract extension he signed in August. Thompson is not planning on the Sabres being done in early April anymore, and is relishing the organizational stability he has finally found after coming here from St. Louis in the Ryan O'Reilly trade in 2018.

"It's phenomenal," Thompson said. "I think you go around every guy in this room, and just about everyone said they want to be back here, and that they're excited for what we're building here. I don't think that's by coincidence.

"It's coming from up top, from the coaching staff and what they've been instilling and our leaders, and everyone just buying into that. You can see the way things are starting to trend here. We know it in this room, and I think people on the outside are starting to see it, as well. There's a true belief behind what we're building. We do know that we're building something special, and it's right around the corner."