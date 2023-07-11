Two games against the Anaheim Ducks next season suddenly got more interesting for Tage Thompson.

Thompson, the Buffalo Sabres’ leading scorer, learned recently that his father, Brent, joined the coaching staff for the Anaheim Ducks after a 10-year stint as the head coach of the New York Islanders’ American Hockey League affiliate.

The Ducks announced the hiring Tuesday, which officially reunited Thompson with their head coach, Greg Cronin, whose work with the Islanders overlapped with his time in the organization. It will be Brent Thompson’s first season behind an NHL bench since his two seasons on the Islanders’ coaching staff from 2012-14.

The Sabres will play the Ducks in Anaheim on Jan. 23, then the season series ends in KeyBank Center on Feb. 19.

This won’t be the first Thompson family reunion in the NHL, either. Previously, Tage played against his younger brother Tyce, who is a forward in the New Jersey Devils organization. Tyce has appeared in 11 games with the Devils and spent most of last season with their AHL affiliate in Utica.

This one will carry a different meaning, though. Tage and the family traversed North America during the final years of Brent’s playing career as a defenseman. Brent appeared in 121 NHL games with the Los Angeles Kings, Winnipeg Jets and Phoenix Coyotes from 1991-1997. He spent most of his time in the AHL, logging 635 regular-season games for teams in Phoenix, Springfield, Hartford, Louisville, Hershey, Colorado and Providence.

Brent was a player-coach for the Colorado Eagles in 2003-04, then spent three years with the AHL’s Peoria Rivermen and led the Alaska Aces to the ECHL’s Kelly Cup during his second season. Thompson, 52, joined the Bridgeport Islanders as head coach in 2011-12 and pivoted to the organization’s NHL coaching staff a year later. He worked under head coach Jack Capuano for two seasons before shifting back to head coach of their AHL affiliate.

Tage spent most of his childhood in Connecticut and joined the USA Hockey National Team Development Program in 2014. He was a first-round pick of the St. Louis Blues in 2016, and he was the top prospect acquired by the Sabres in the 2018 trade involving Ryan O’Reilly. Thompson had only 18 goals in 145 games to start his NHL career.

His breakthrough began with a shift to center in training camp ahead of the 2021-22 season and proceeded to produce career-highs in goals (38) and points (68). He surpassed both marks this past season, leading the Sabres with 47 goals and 94 points across 78 games. His seven-year contract extension begins in 2023-24.