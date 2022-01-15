 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tage Thompson set to return to Sabres' lineup Saturday night in Detroit
Tage Thompson set to return to Sabres' lineup Saturday night in Detroit

Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson (72) skates with the puck on a breakaway against New Jersey Devils defenseman Ryan Graves (33) during the third period.

DETROIT -- Don Granato's Buffalo Sabres are getting an all-star candidate back in the lineup Saturday night against the Red Wings.

Tage Thompson exited Covid-19 protocol Friday and joined the team for an optional morning skate ahead of its game in Detroit at 7 p.m. Thompson, 24, has 12 goals and 23 points in 34 games, a breakout first half that has him as the Sabres' Last Men In candidate for the NHL All-Star Game.

Fans can vote for Thompson to join Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin on the Atlantic Division's roster.

Sabres coach Don Granato announced Saturday morning that forward Zemgus Girgensons will draw out of the lineup because of a lingering injury. Aaron Dell is likely to start in goal for Buffalo.

The Sabres (11-19-6) defeated the Nashville Predators 4-1 on Thursday. Jeff Skinner had two goals and Dell made 29 saves.

