Tage Thompson looks to snap brief cooldown after red-hot 2022 breakout with Sabres

OTTAWA – Tage Thompson didn't get 2023 off to the kind of start he hoped Sunday night in the Canadian capital, with no points, just two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in the Buffalo Sabres' 3-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators.

After the snoozer, he put the onus on himself to be sharper for the Sabres' game Tuesday in Washington. Thompson, who has just one point in the three games since the Sabres' extended blizzard break, and his teammates need to be ready.

That's because the Capitals are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and Alex Ovechkin is coming off a hat trick Saturday against Montreal that pushed his career goal total to 806, second on the all-time list.

But as the new year gets fully cranked up, it's appropriate to take a step back and look at what Thompson accomplished in the previous one. The 25-year-old center rang up one of the best calendar-year performances in Sabres history.

Thompson was named the NHL's Second Star of the month for December to cap a virtuoso 12-month act that saw him end one season with a flourish and start another one so hot that he instantly became one of the elite players in the NHL. He's almost certain to become a first-time invitee to the All-Star Game next month in Sunrise, Fla.

And in between, he even signed what looks to be an incredibly team-friendly, seven-year contract extension for $50 million.

Over the 80 games he appeared in during 2022 – two shy of a normal season – Thompson piled up 53 goals, 46 assists and 99 points. Those are numbers not seen by a Buffalo player since 1993, when Alexander Mogilny had 59-50-109 in 75 games and Pat LaFontaine piled up 34-65-99 in just 63 games.

Thompson had 28 of his 38 goals in the 2022 portion of the 2021-22 season. And in 35 games this season, he has 27 goals, 24 assists and 55 points. He's second in the league in goals to Edmonton's Connor McDavid and sixth in points.

And Thompson's 82-game pace numbers for the '22-23 season are downright eye-popping at 63 goals, 56 assists and 129 points. No one in Buffalo has been in that ballpark since the 1992-93 season of LaFontaine (53-95-148) and Mogilny (76-51-127)

Thompson was one of eight NHL players to score 50-plus goals in the calendar year and the list is filled with a who's who of the game's superstars: Toronto's Auston Matthews (58), McDavid and Boston's David Pastrnak (57), Dallas' Jason Robertson (56), Minnesota's Kirill Kaprizov (55), then Thompson, followed by Ovechkin and Edmonton's Leon Draisatl (52 apiece).

Ovechkin was named First Star for December and McDavid earned Second Star.

"It's impressive company he was in," Sabres coach Don Granato said before Sunday's loss. "It's always nice to see your guys get rewards and he deserved it. He earned it. He's put the work in. And I think we all recognize that the guys around him, specifically his linemates (Alex Tuch and Jeff Skinner) have had great months, too, and that's definitely a contributing factor to his success."

Matthews won the Rocket Richard Trophy last season as the league's top goal scorer with the first 60-goal campaign in Toronto history. Matthews grew up in Arizona and Thompson was born there before moving as a young child. The two 20-somethings reunite in the summers in the Valley of the Sun for some skating workouts and Matthews has obviously been taking notes on his division rival.

Speaking to Sportsnet at the NHL Player Media Tour in September in Las Vegas, Matthews was asked who he felt was the game's most underrated player. Without hesitation, he blurted out Thompson's name. Pretty good eye for talent.

"That's a good feeling. He obviously didn't have to say that," Thompson said during the club's trip to Arizona. "So when he says that, it means you're doing something right. He's seen me for the past couple of summers and it's probably probably why. And he's probably seen more of my game than some other people around the league on a consistent basis just because we play against them a lot, too."

Thompson's signature moment in 2022, of course, was his five-goal outburst Dec. 7 in Columbus. He had six points in that game and in the Halloween victory against Detroit at home and stands as one of nine players in NHL history with multiple games of three or more goals and six or more points in the same season.

Thompson has 83 career goals – or only 723 fewer than Ovechkin has going into Tuesday's game. The Great Eight is, oddly enough, now 88 goals shy of equaling Wayne Gretzky's all-time record of 894.

"It's incredible. I don't know if there's much else to say about that," Thompson said Sunday. "I think everyone knows he's a special talent. And that's an amazing job by him throughout his whole career. With that being said, though, I think we're going in there to try and make a statement. We don't like the way we played (Sunday) and me in particular. And I think next game is a big response game. For all of us."

Ovechkin has 37 goals and 61 points in 59 career games against Buffalo. He had two goals and three assists in the three meetings last season.

The Sabres, who were off Monday, are 1-4-2 in their last seven games against Washington. The teams haven't met in nearly 10 months, since the Caps' 4-3 shootout victory in KeyBank Center on March 25.