Mike Cavanaugh turned on the video not knowing what to expect.

His assistant coach at the University of Connecticut, Joe Pereira, told Cavanaugh that he had to see a tall, lanky kid playing in the British Columbia Hockey League. The Huskies stumbled upon Matthew Wood while trying to recruit one of his teammates.

The more that Cavanaugh watched, he kept thinking back to a different tall, lanky kid that he recruited and coached several years earlier: Sabres center Tage Thompson.

“I saw the similarities right away, especially when he shot the puck,” Cavanaugh, head coach of UConn’s men’s hockey program since 2013, recalled in a phone conversation with The Buffalo News. “When I was recruiting Matty, he was even in the same spot as Tage on the power play, too. Tage was the first guy I thought of.”

The excitement and intrigue Cavanaugh felt about Wood was like the feeling he experienced when he first saw Thompson at a USA Hockey Under-17 camp almost a decade ago. Cavanaugh leafed through the event’s program to try to find more information on the kid that stood out among the group of top players on the ice. An assistant coach on Cavanaugh’s staff chimed in and explained that Thompson was a late invite from Connecticut.

Clarence Center's Gavin McCarthy blazing his own path to NHL draft McCarthy, a 6-foot-2 right-shot defenseman, is ranked as the No. 52 North American skater in the class and possesses all the tools team covet on their blue line.

They offered Thompson a scholarship and he went on to have an impressive freshman season with the Huskies before he was selected 26th overall by the St. Louis Blues in the 2016 draft.

UConn also discovered Wood before anyone else could lure him to their college campus or junior hockey program. He wasn’t as tall as Thompson – Wood is listed by NHL Central Scouting as 6-foot-3 – and he didn’t possess the highlight-producing stickhandling that’s a staple of Thompson’s game. But Wood’s heavy right-handed shot conjured memories of some goals Thompson scored as a college player. Wood’s playmaking was also ahead of Thompson’s at that age, allowing the 18-year-old from British Columbia to arrive on UConn’s campus one year early.

Forever tied by their UConn connection, and some similarities to their strengths on the ice, Wood and Thompson could soon be competitors or teammates. Wood is listed by Central Scouting as the No. 4 North American skater in this draft class. As the youngest player in NCAA hockey this season, Wood produced 11 goals and a team-high 34 points in 35 games. The performance will lead to his name being called in the first round when the NHL draft is held in Nashville on June 28.

The Sabres were among the teams to interview Wood during the week of the scouting combine, a conversation that gave him an opportunity to learn more about a player he studies and hopes to meet soon.

“He’s obviously been through a lot of adversity and that show a lot,” Wood told reporters Saturday at the NHL scouting combine in Buffalo’s LECOM Harborcenter. “Credit to him for his character and being able to push through and develop and earn it. He’s obviously a great role model and a great person and somebody I really look up to.”

Any comparison between Wood and Thompson isn’t referring to the 6-foot-5, goal-scoring dynamo that’s emerged as a pillar of the Sabres. Thompson, now 25 and under contract in Buffalo for seven more seasons, broke out with 85 goals over the past two years and his 47 goals in 2022-23 helped the Sabres come within two points of the Eastern Conference’s final playoff spot.

The similarities are seen when you watch footage of Thompson as a freshman at UConn and his development, although an anomaly in many ways, shows why NHL teams shouldn’t be concerned about one perceived weakness in Wood’s game: skating.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 6 months

Wood, like Thompson during his draft year, is viewed as an average skater. It might be enough to cause Wood to slip out of the top 10 because this class is filled with fast, exceptionally skilled forwards. Thompson improved his speed through physical maturation. He eventually grew into his frame, a process that continued once he arrived in Buffalo in a blockbuster trade, and added lower-body strength that produced more power in his skating strides.

Dan Marr, director of NHL Central Scouting, and his staff noticed a gradual improvement in Wood’s skating throughout the season. It was one area that allowed Wood to excel against college players as old as 25.

“He was just getting better by the game,” Marr noted. “And what you could see was how he adapted to the level that he was playing at, how he adapted his foot speed to keep his feet moving. His skating habits changed considerably over the course of the season to where he was maybe watching a little bit and gliding rather than maintaining stride. That changed over the course of the season.

“And then the more it changed, the more his true game came into focus that in the offensive end, he’s a very dangerous player. He can set up plays, he sees the ice, and then when he has the puck on his stick, he’s got one of the best releases and best shots and a finishing touch. … we just started to see a lot of similarities to Tage Thompson here, a bigger guy might take a little longer to get to his true top form, but the package is there and the player’s there.”

Some of Wood’s strengths weren’t present in Thompson’s game at that age. Wood is excellent along the wall. He understands how to use his size and strength to protect the puck. When pressured by a defender, Wood can make a short pass to extend possession to start a breakout. Cavanaugh also views Wood’s playmaking as more advanced than Thompson’s was when the Sabres center was at UConn in 2015-16.

“His shot isn’t as violent as Tage’s, but it’s still very good,” Cavanaugh said of Wood. “But his playmaking at the same age, not now, he’s probably a touch ahead of where Tage was. They’re very, very similar players.

Wood’s ascent began shortly after he committed to UConn in the summer of 2021. He led the BCHL in goals (45) and points (85) at 16 years old. College and pro scouts began to swarm his games to see how he was having success against older competition. Cavanaugh recalled that he thought Wood had all the tools to someday be a high draft pick by an NHL team.

None of it surprised this draft’s soon-to-be No. 1 pick, Connor Bedard. Wood lived with the Bedard family for a year while they attended West Van Academy in Vancouver, and they played spring hockey together for five years.

“Yeah, it’s great,” Bedard said of the attention Wood is receiving. “He deserves it. He’s excelled at every level he’s played in. The year he had last year in the BCHL was record-breaking and same this year. Being a 17-year-old in that league of up to, I think 24-, 25-year-old players, so it’s remarkable what he’s done. And, same thing, he’s so smart and the way he shoots the puck is unreal. It’s all deserved and he’s a great player.”

Wood’s improved skating was evident at the IIHF Under-18 World Championship when he had a team-high seven goals during Canada’s run to a bronze medal. His 13 points in seven games ranked second behind Macklin Celebrini, who is a candidate to be chosen first overall in the 2024 draft.

Mike Harrington: There's plenty of humility to go along with Connor Bedard's star power "We're less than three weeks away from Bedard being taken No. 1 at the draft in Nashville, from taking over from South Buffalo's Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews as the face of the Chicago Blackhawks for, oh, the next decade or more," Mike Harrington writes.

Another challenge will await after Wood has his name called in Nashville. With experienced centers departing UConn, Wood will shift from the wing to take advantage of his playmaking ability down the middle of the ice. Wood played wing and center in the BCHL when he led the league in scoring, but he’ll be doing it against high level competition in UConn’s league play against top teams in the Hockey East, which will be bolstered by more top draft picks next season.

NHL teams know when they draft Wood that he’ll need time to develop. Bigger forwards always do. No one has followed the same path as Thompson, whose breakout, 38-goal season in 2021-22 occurred after he shifted to center weeks before his sixth year of pro hockey. He totaled only 18 goals in his first 145 games in the NHL. But Thompson’s remarkable story is another reminder that realizing your potential takes longer for some than others.

“I think it’s just about having a lot of patience and trusting the process and really working hard,” Wood said. “You have to put a lot of time into it and have an open mindset and be willing to learn.”