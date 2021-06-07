Tage Thompson, Arttu Ruotsalainen medal at IIHF World Championship

An NHL record-tying 10-year playoff drought has prevented the Buffalo Sabres from playing meaningful games in May and June.

The franchise’s annual rite of spring is to send at least one player to the IIHF World Championship, a high-stakes international tournament. The event was canceled last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but seven players with Sabres ties were able to travel to Latvia when Buffalo concluded its season last month.

This provided a development opportunity to a few young Sabres, while General Manager Kevyn Adams and his staff were able to evaluate two candidates for the No. 1 draft pick. Though one Buffalo player had his tournament cut short because of injury, the franchise had a few impressive performances overseas.

Tage Thompson, winger, United States: Thompson, 23, missed two games because of an upper-body injury, but he finished his tournament strong with three assists in the United States’ bronze medal win over Germany on Sunday.

The Sabres likely would have preferred to see more production from Thompson. He finished with one goal and four assists for five points in eight games. Thompson, though, had 26 shots and his goal was a game-winner.