Tage Thompson among three Sabres on ballot for NHL All-Star Weekend
Tage Thompson among three Sabres on ballot for NHL All-Star Weekend

Thompson makes a move

Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson (72) makes a move on New York Rangers center Ryan Strome (16) in the first period.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News

Tage Thompson, Kyle Okposo and Rasmus Dahlin are representing the Buffalo Sabres on the NHL's fan vote for NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas.

The interactive ballot for the 3-on-3, three-game tournament will be used to pick a captain for each of the four divisions. The league's skills competition at all-star weekend is scheduled for Feb. 4, followed by the all-star game on Feb. 5.

Voting will conclude on Jan. 8, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern, and the top vote-getters by division – regardless of position – will be named all-stars and captains.

Thompson, 24, entered Saturday with a team-high 10 goals and his 16 points ranked second. He has emerged as the Sabres' top center, despite having not previously played the position as a professional.

Okposo, a 32-year-old winger, leads the Sabres with 18 points in 26 games. He's amid his sixth season in Buffalo and serves as an alternate captain alongside Zemgus Girgensons.

Dahlin has had a rocky start to the season. A 21-year-old drafted first overall in 2018, Dahlin has three goals and 15 points while enduring the growing pains of learning how to shoulder a heavy workload.

News Sports Reporter

I've covered the Sabres and National Hockey League for The Buffalo News since November 2018. My previous work included coverage of the Pittsburgh Pirates and University of Pittsburgh athletics for DKPittsburghSports.com.

