Tage Thompson among three Sabres on ballot for NHL All-Star Weekend

Tage Thompson, Kyle Okposo and Rasmus Dahlin are representing the Buffalo Sabres on the NHL's fan vote for NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas.

The interactive ballot for the 3-on-3, three-game tournament will be used to pick a captain for each of the four divisions. The league's skills competition at all-star weekend is scheduled for Feb. 4, followed by the all-star game on Feb. 5.

Voting will conclude on Jan. 8, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern, and the top vote-getters by division – regardless of position – will be named all-stars and captains.

Thompson, 24, entered Saturday with a team-high 10 goals and his 16 points ranked second. He has emerged as the Sabres' top center, despite having not previously played the position as a professional.

Okposo, a 32-year-old winger, leads the Sabres with 18 points in 26 games. He's amid his sixth season in Buffalo and serves as an alternate captain alongside Zemgus Girgensons.

Dahlin has had a rocky start to the season. A 21-year-old drafted first overall in 2018, Dahlin has three goals and 15 points while enduring the growing pains of learning how to shoulder a heavy workload.

