DETROIT – Two key items override everything else from the Buffalo Sabres' pregame skate Thursday in Little Caesars Arena.

Devon Levi will start in goal in consecutive games for the first time in his NHL career, but it is uncertain whether Tage Thompson will be in the lineup for the game against the Detroit Red Wings.

Thompson, who had missed the previous three games with an upper-body injury, played 17:18 in Tuesday's game at Florida and assisted on Alex Tuch's goal for his 90th point of the season, but was largely ineffective. He had two shots on goal, and coach Don Granato had him off his normal line and centering Zemgus Girgensons and Kyle Okposo later in the game.

"He's still dealing with it," Granato said Thursday. "He went through the skate the day before and felt really good. Then, within the physicality of the game, and the battles he had, he had a flareup of it."

Casey Mittelstadt took Thompson's place Thursday morning between Tuch and Jeff Skinner. Mittelstadt also worked with the first power play unit.

"They're pretty good players. They do a lot of work," Mittelstadt said. "And, obviously, those two have a ton of chemistry together already. But I played with both of them quite a bit, too. I think that helps."

In the wake of Tuesday's 2-1 loss at Florida, the odds are long, but the Sabres have not been eliminated from playoff contention. Until then, all they can do is focus on winning games.

This is game No. 77 of the season, and the Sabres need to continue their seasonlong success against the Wings.

Buffalo is 3-0 against Detroit this season, including a 5-4 shootout victory here on Nov. 30, and has erupted for 19 goals in the three games. It is a complete turnaround in the head-to-head matchup. The Sabres were 0-1-3 against the Red Wings last season.

It's a busy night in the wild-card race. In addition to the Sabres-Wings games, Ottawa is at Florida, Pittsburgh hosts Minnesota and the New York Islanders host Tampa Bay. The Sabres are six points behind the Panthers and Islanders, with two games in hand on each.

"You've just gotta bury it and move on. Keep going day by day," Mittelstadt said. "Every game is a big game right now. And, obviously, we know we needed that last one. It was tough loss, but at the same time, we've just got to keep winning games and keep moving forward."

The Sabres took the morning skate with all four goalies on the ice. Veteran Craig Anderson returned for the first time since he was pulled during the 7-3 loss to Nashville on March 21. Anderson has been dealing with an upper body injury.

Levi, who has a 1.98 goals-against average and .942 save percentage in his first two starts, is getting a huge vote of confidence from the coaching staff.

"All the things that we've said about him, you're seeing it in action and you're seeing why we've said it about him," Granato said. "And you're seeing the fact that when you do that, well before you've come to the NHL, you develop faster than other players. It's a lot to me like Owen Power. He came into the league last year and he looked like a veteran from day one."