Swedish winger Isak Rosen leads Sabres' haul of forwards at NHL draft

Though the Sabres went best-player-available by following their own prospect rankings, it was clear that the greater need is at forward. Aside from Quinn and Peterka, the Sabres’ top forward prospects yet to reach the NHL were Lukas Rousek, Matej Pekar, Linus Weissbach, Matteo Costantini and Aaron Huglen. The organization remains high on each player, but more talent was needed.

“We’ve got a young core that we rightfully so think very highly of that can be part of our success in the future,” Karmanos said. “I think it’s an obvious point, the teams that win, they have an incredible amount of depth throughout the organization. We don’t have that yet, and that’s understandable for where we are, so we need to use the various modes that we have in place to acquire players and find talent, and we need to do a good job making those decisions. I think we’re in a good spot, better than perceived, but we do need to build the organization, the depth in the organization, for sure.”