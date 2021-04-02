'Swagger,' reliability help Jacob Bryson carve out role on Sabres' blue line

Bryson was the Amerks’ best player through five games this season before he was called upon to join the Sabres.

“Day One of camp I was impressed, just his speed, his smarts,” said Fogarty, captain of the Rochester Americans prior to joining the Sabres. “Just an all-around solid player. He was playing a lot of minutes, all situations down in Rochester and was earning his opportunity here. And once that came, he's taking full advantage of it. So, to see what he's doing the minutes he's earned and the production he's had so far doesn't surprise me at all.”

Mitigating risk is one area in which Bryson will need to improve if he’s to continue receiving a heavy workload. Among all Sabres defensemen, Bryson ranks second-to-last in suppressing on-ice shot quality at 5-on-5. However, his willingness to join the play fits well with how interim coach Don Granato wants Buffalo to attack in even-strength situations.

Usage will also be important. Bryson has benefitted from playing with Ristolainen, a veteran 6-foot-5 defenseman who can clear the front of the net. With McCabe out for the season and Rasmus Dahlin trying to rebound from bad performances under Krueger, Bryson has an opportunity to grow in his new role over the season’s final weeks.

“He’s a fierce, intense competitor with a very high personal standard, which pushes players around him,” Granato said of Ristolainen. “His standard is pushed to them and Bryson embraces that. (Bryson's) got a lot of confidence. He’s got a lot of ability and he’s another player that has some dynamic qualities. There are pieces of the game he knows he can excel at and he’s learning the other pieces of the game through a guy that’s one of the best, I would say, to learn from, so it’s a really good combination in that regard.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.