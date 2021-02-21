Still stuck at no goals, Jeff Skinner may take a seat as Sabres meet Isles

Mike Harrington: A nice win but the big picture under Terry Pegula remains cloudy Expectations were high when Terry Pegula purchased the Sabres 10 years ago. Forget Stanley Cups. These days, the Sabres can barely score a goal.

Krueger pointed to Skinner's struggles in last week's pair of losses to the Islanders as one factor in the decision, giving some opening to the possibility this could be a one-game look at the game from a different view for Skinner.

"Hopefully it pushes the right buttons in the individuals to have them fulfill the roles that we expect," Krueger said. "We have expectations on each and every player in this group. The respect for players for their seniority is there. But at the same time, accountability needs to be at the top of the fold for us as we develop here."

Skinner isn't alone in his struggles. Kyle Okposo and Cody Eakin have not scored this year, while Taylor Hall's lone goal was Buffalo's first of the season Jan. 14.

"We're just trying to win hockey games as a group and we need everybody to contribute, we need everybody on board," Okposo said. "And I really do think that we have that, and there's going to be tough decisions. ... However (Krueger) sees fit to move forward, that's what we're going to do."

Asked point-blank if he's simply never going to produce in Krueger's system, Skinner refused to go down that road.