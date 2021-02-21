Still stuck at no goals, Jeff Skinner may take a seat as Sabres meet Isles

NEWARK, N.J. – The Jeff Skinner crisis got more juicy here Sunday as the Buffalo Sabres took line rushes early in their practice in Prudential Center.
Suddenly, there was Casey Mittelstadt skating at left wing with Curtis Lazar and Riley Sheahan. In Skinner's spot.
Then came Skinner, taking a turn with taxi squad center Rasmus Asplund and right wing Tage Thompson, who was a healthy scratch here in Saturday's win over the New Jersey Devils.
The conclusion is clear: Unless coach Ralph Krueger has a sudden change of heart, Skinner is joining Thompson in the scratch brigade for Monday's game against the New York Islanders in Nassau Coliseum.
It's a step Krueger couldn't take lightly. Skinner, of course, is in the second year of an eight-year, $72 million contract. But for $9 million a year, you just can't give your team no goals.
"I have a lot of respect for the noise certain decisions will make," Krueger admitted. "And in the end, quite clearly, my role is not to be popular here but to be respected at the end of the day. Whenever reckoning is on the table, it's the way we like to lead out of the coaching room here. Striving for honesty within accountability and also hopefully getting players to their potential in the end is my job, is our job."
#Sabres in practiceOlofsson-Eichel-ReinhartHall-Staal-CozensReider-Eakin-OkposoMittelstadt-Lazar-SheahanSkinner-Asplund-Thompson— Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) February 21, 2021
The numbers are obvious. Skinner has one point in 14 games this season, an assist in the Jan. 22 shootout loss in Washington. He has no points in the last nine games.
And while fans have been ultra-quick to lay the blame for Skinner's troubles at Krueger's feet, the fact is that this has been a two-year slump for the Buffalo winger that's led to the first scratch of his career.
Skinner has gone nearly a year without a goal, dating to his last score on Feb. 29, 2020, in Arizona. He has 14 goals in 73 games the last two seasons under Krueger, but finished the 2018-19 season under Phil Housley with just four goals in the final 25 games. He went 13 straight in one stretch of that season without a goal and you add it all up, he has just 18 goals in his last 98 games.
"This is my 11th year, over 700 games in the league and I don't think I've ever really felt like I needed a day off to relook at things," Skinner said. "I think I've seen a lot in this league. Run through adversity before my career. You just work, keep working and put your head down. And that's what I'll do."
Skinner played a season-low 11 minutes, 22 seconds in Saturday's game, but had four shots on goal. That makes 31 for the season, fourth among Buffalo's forwards – and tied for the most in the NHL among any forward without a goal.
"I think confidence comes and goes for every player, for any player," Skinner said. "I'm not happy with how things have gone so far. And I think when you're rolling, you have a different feel. How you go about sort of rekindling that and re-sparking that and changing the trajectory of that is a challenge."
Expectations were high when Terry Pegula purchased the Sabres 10 years ago. Forget Stanley Cups. These days, the Sabres can barely score a goal.
Krueger pointed to Skinner's struggles in last week's pair of losses to the Islanders as one factor in the decision, giving some opening to the possibility this could be a one-game look at the game from a different view for Skinner.
"Hopefully it pushes the right buttons in the individuals to have them fulfill the roles that we expect," Krueger said. "We have expectations on each and every player in this group. The respect for players for their seniority is there. But at the same time, accountability needs to be at the top of the fold for us as we develop here."
Skinner isn't alone in his struggles. Kyle Okposo and Cody Eakin have not scored this year, while Taylor Hall's lone goal was Buffalo's first of the season Jan. 14.
"We're just trying to win hockey games as a group and we need everybody to contribute, we need everybody on board," Okposo said. "And I really do think that we have that, and there's going to be tough decisions. ... However (Krueger) sees fit to move forward, that's what we're going to do."
Asked point-blank if he's simply never going to produce in Krueger's system, Skinner refused to go down that road.
"I don't know. I've played for a lot of coaches. I don't know if it's that simple," he said. "I don't. Obviously I'm going through a little bit of a slump. And it's not something I'm used to. Especially 5-on-5. I think since I've come in a league, I've shown to have some pretty good success 5-on-5. It's just something that's not working, not going well right now. I just got to work my way out of it."
Krueger said he is dealing with each opponent as an eight-game standalone series and hoping to get the Sabres back into the mix against the Islanders after dropping the first two last week. Monday's game is the first of four in a two-week stretch on Long Island.
"Internal competition in a healthy way is excellent for a team," Krueger said. "We need that depth and we need that competition. And we have that right now."