Still 'nowhere near his potential,' Alex Tuch reaching another level with Sabres

Alex Tuch peeled the black socks off both of his legs, leaned back at his dressing room stall and beamed when told that the Sabres’ win last week over his former club, the Vegas Golden Knights, was his 82nd game with Buffalo.

Almost 14 months have passed since Tuch joined the team he adored as a kid growing up in Baldwinsville. He’s played the equivalent of a full regular season since debuting Dec. 29, 2021. Yet the 26-year-old was as giddy after practice Thursday as he was the first time he walked the halls of KeyBank Center introducing himself to team staff last November.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Tuch told The Buffalo News. “I love it here. It’s been an unbelievable experience for me. I've gotten a lot of opportunities. The guys made it super easy for (my fiancé) Kylie and I to come into a situation that, you know, it's not always easy getting traded to a team. They welcomed us with open arms and treated us like family from day one and we’ve made some unbelievable relationships here. Everything has been unbelievable.”

One year ago, Tuch was still awaiting his Sabres debut because of a shoulder injury that occurred during the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the summer of 2021. For several weeks after the trade, Tuch was forced to watch his teammates try to overcome injuries and inexperience.

Buffalo scored 26 goals and posted a negative-27 goal differential while going 10-17-5 in its first 32 games of 2021-22. Through 32 games this season, the club is 16-14-2 with a plus-17 goal differential and is tied for second in the NHL with 126 goals. The Sabres are scheduled to return from their extended holiday break Thursday night against the Red Wings in KeyBank Center.

Tuch has been as important to the turnaround as anyone. He has 15 goals and 35 points while averaging a career-high 18:44 of ice time. In 82 games with the Sabres, he has 27 goals. His rare combination of size, strength and speed has helped his line become one of the best in the NHL.

Tuch isn’t content, either. He wants to achieve more.

“For me, personally, I've really focused on trying to be consistent,” he continued. “Trying to come in and make a difference each and every night and not go through long stretches where I’m not playing to my full potential. I don’t know if I’ve reached my full potential yet. I hope not. I hope I can continue to get better, and I’m going to strive to continue to be better.”

In Buffalo, Tuch found a coach and franchise that believed he would thrive in a top-line role. He had a few opportunities to do so in Vegas. None lasted long, though. The Golden Knights, particularly their first coach, Gerard Gallant, didn’t have the patience to allow Tuch to adjust to the immense responsibilities and increased ice time.

Tuch thrived in a middle-six role, averaging 15:56 of ice time over his four seasons in Vegas. He had 18 goals during the shortened season in 2020-21 and totaled a career-best 20 in 2018-19. He was an important player in the Golden Knights’ run to the Stanley Cup in 2018 and earned a seven-year contract extension.

Adjusting to a different job in Buffalo took time. Tuch didn’t have a training camp in 2021. The shoulder surgery didn’t allow him to train properly that summer, either. Still, he was a catalyst for change on and off the ice upon joining the Sabres’ lineup. Tuch had 12 goals and 38 points while averaging 18:25 of ice time in 50 games. Sabres coach Don Granato pushed Tuch to accomplish more, though.

“This is a guy that is nowhere near his potential as an NHL player,” said Granato. “Different than Tage (Thompson), who was still trying to prove he was in the NHL, Tucher's had lots of years of being a similar way. We're trying to get him to think, to a larger level, to demand of himself to raise to a whole other level. But he's been conditioned with hundreds of games to play within this comfort zone. He's done a great job of starting to push himself and I say ‘starting’ to push himself out of that comfort zone.

“He is really focused and dialed in on bringing it more often, which has probably been one of his biggest challenges. When you have a guy that's that talented, if he's bringing it consistently, (their production is) going to soar.”

Tuch also joined a team that provided him with two linemates who possess complementary skill sets: center Tage Thompson and left wing Jeff Skinner.

Thompson, 25, has earned all the headlines from the group this season with his remarkable ability on offense. He has 26 goals and 50 points through 32 games. Skinner has also received plenty of attention for his resurgence. After totaling 33 goals last season, the 30-year-old has 16 goals and 36 points to start this season.

Tuch’s relentless work on the forecheck and playmaking ability have been invaluable. He ranks third on the team in individual shot quality at 5-on-5, according to Evolving-Hockey, and among the 20 forward lines with at least 200 minutes of ice time, Skinner-Thompson-Tuch ranks first in goals scored per 60 minutes (5.15) in those situations.

"I think with his skating ability and his stick, his stick is scary," said defenseman Rasmus Dahlin. "When you have him on your back, you know he will take the puck from you. Me and him have that chemistry going on that if I get the puck deep down low in my end, he’s taking off so I’m always try to find him. He’s such a good skater that he’ll beat the D and he’s so good for our team."

In his 82 games with the Sabres, Tuch has totaled 73 points with a plus-8 rating. His impact isn’t limited to offense, either. He is third among all Buffalo forwards this season in penalty-kill ice time, a responsibility he never had on a full-time basis in Vegas. His dominant shorthanded shift in Arizona last week helped keep the Sabres’ lead at 3-2, buying time for Tyson Jost and Kyle Okposo to each score an empty-net goal in the 5-2 win.

“We’re playing well as a line and that gives you confidence,” Thompson said of Tuch. “For him, I think the confidence he’s gotten from the opportunity he’s been given here, playing a lot of minutes, playing in all situations. He's seeing his impact out there. I think he’s also realizing how physically dominant he can be with his speed and his strength.

“When he’s stripping guys of the puck or protecting the puck from someone, no one is going to take it from him. Having that self-belief that he can just take over games and be the deciding factor in games has allowed him to unlock more.”

Defensemen have trouble escaping the pressure created by Tuch, who creates turnovers using his long reach. Some opponents aren’t accustomed to seeing a 6-foot-4, 222-pound forward with that skill set barreling toward them to try to take the puck.

Tuch’s game has reached another level over the past month. He has 24 points in the Sabres’ last 17 games, averaging an impressive 19:21 time on ice during that span. He’s not the only player improving on the club.

Thompson is off to a historic start and among the early candidates for the Hart Trophy. Dominik Hasek is the only Sabre to win the NHL’s top individual award and he did so in consecutive seasons from 1997-98. Dahlin is also a legitimate contender for the Norris Trophy, which is awarded to the league’s top defenseman.

Collectively, the Sabres are much different than they were at the time of Tuch’s arrival. Owen Power, JJ Peterka and Jack Quinn have since reached the NHL. Mattias Samuelsson has emerged as a stalwart defenseman. Tuch smiled as he looked around the dressing room to point out more key additions and notable development stories.

“You see the individual growth in this locker room,” he said before motioning to the stalls occupied by Peterka and Quinn. “I mean, I'm sitting next to two guys that only played a couple games for us last year, who are rookies and that are coming up and making an impact almost immediately in the NHL. It's really good to see and they're playing really excellent lately and they've been producing too.

“It's hard work but it's also because they weren't rushed (to the NHL). ... And it's just two examples, but I see a lot of growth from a lot of different guys in those locker room and it's been unbelievable to see.”