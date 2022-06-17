Stanley Cup notebook: Colorado's Cale Makar looking to find the right lane to drive his shots through

DENVER – The Colorado Avalanche had 38 shots on goal and won the opener of the Stanley Cup final without getting much of anything offensively from star defenseman Cale Makar.

Makar played 28 minutes, 50 seconds in the game and had the puck a lot but wasn't able to accomplish much with it. He had no points and no shots on goal even though he had nine shot attempts. Three missed and six were blocked. Defense partner Devon Toews had one shot on goal and three of his attempts were blocked as well.

Mike Harrington: With a day to rest, both sides ponder the takeaways from memorable opener to Cup Final "Wednesday's overtime thriller in Game 1 – won by the Avs 4-3 on Andre Burakovsky's goal just 83 seconds into the extra period – left plenty for both teams to digest. That is especially true when you consider the teams' meetings this year were Oct. 23 and Feb. 10," writes Mike Harrington.

Both teams were very active at helping their goalies in Game 1 as the Avalanche were credited with 26 blocks and Tampa Bay with 25.

"I still felt like we were creating, just whether or not we were getting the pucks through or not," Makar said after practice Friday in Ball Arena. "But I still felt even when they're blocking shots our forwards are doing a good job retrieving those. For us, it's just trying to get past that second layer."

Indeed, the overtime winner came off a blocked shot as J.T. Compher's attempt was snuffed out by Victor Hedman. But the puck went directly to Valeri Nichushkin, who fed Andre Burakovsky for the deciding goal after just 83 seconds of OT.

"It's a bang-bang play," Hedman said Friday. "... You try to go down and make sure the puck doesn't go through and it came right to them and they made a play. At the end of the day, those things are going to happen, but more often than not, you want to put your body in the way from shots getting through."

Colorado defenseman Josh Manson said the Burakovsky goal showed how the Avs can keep pushing even as their shots aren't getting through.

"They were going to sell out, and they play over the top of the circles really well and their 'D' are big and they try and box out in front of shots," Manson said of the Lightning. "I think trying to keep our feet moving and you can still throw things at the net. You never know what's going to happen, right? It could bounce off them and then go on our tape. You just don't know what's going to happen."

Makar had 22 points over his first 14 playoff games and was coming off a five-point effort in the Western Conference clincher against Edmonton.

"I'm never going to tell him not to shoot," said coach Jared Bednar. "I trust him and his instincts, and usually he has great movement to be able to charge those (shooting) lanes. Sometimes even last game he got it by the first layer and the second guy blocked it. It's just making sure that you're moving and have eyes up shooting and it's something he does on a consistent basis. And if he sees something he likes at the net, I want him to send it there."

Cogliano getting closer

While Avalanche forwards Nazem Kadri and Andrew Cogliano are back skating and holding their sticks after suffering finger injuries earlier in the playoffs, Cogliano is clearly closer to a return. He skated with the team in practice Friday while Kadri continued to skate on his own prior to the group.

Bednar said both players are getting better but didn't have any concrete updates.

On Cogliano, Bednar's key point was "He felt good enough to join the group today. We'll see where he's at tomorrow."

Around the boards

• The annual draft prospects trip to the Cup final, which hasn't happened since 2019 in St. Louis due to the pandemic, will return for Game 2 with four top forwards visiting the teams after the morning skate and doing interviews with both American and Canadian television.

Scheduled to attend are potential No. 1 overall pick Shane Wright (Kingston), Cutter Gauthier (USNTDP), and the Winnipeg duo of Matthew Savoie and Connor Geekie. The latter three could all rate as candidates for the Sabres' pick at No. 9 in the first round.

• As the Lightning gathered for their post-practice stretch Friday, several of the players used the opportunity to sing "Happy Birthday" to star winger Nikita Kucherov, who turned 29.

Kucherov has 24 points in 18 games in the playoffs but had only one shot on goal in Game 1. He did have the game's most flashy assist, using a toe drag to get the puck to Ondrej Palat for a second-period goal.

• The Lightning fell to 5-5 on the road with the Game 1 defeat and they are 7-1 at home. Meanwhile, Colorado improved to 6-2 at home – but is 7-0 on the road. Something to keep in mind as the series shifts to Tampa for Games 3 and 4 on Monday and Wednesday.

