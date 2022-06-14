Stanley Cup Notebook: Avalanche goalie Pavel Francouz wears the number, idolizes the game of Dominik Hasek

DENVER – Colorado Avalanche goalie Pavel Francouz is a native of the Czech Republic and wears No. 39. If you're from Buffalo, it shouldn't take you long to figure out the connection.

Francouz grew up idolizing Sabres legend Dominik Hasek and sports his uniform number as a tribute.

"The first thing was just his passion for the game," Francouz said during Stanley Cup Media Day Tuesday in Ball Arena. "He was the main reason I started to play hockey, because I was 7 years old when we won the (1998) Olympic Games in Nagano. That was a huge thing for us and for me and definitely for all the kids."

Francouz, however, doesn't play like Hasek. There's no slinky-for-a-spine routine.

"I think that's something you just have. You have that since he was born," Francouz said. "He was really unique with that. And I think that's the main reason he was successful."

Francouz has been pretty successful in his own right, especially when you consider he didn't debut in the NHL until age 28 in 2019 after playing in the Czech League and KHL and then signing as an undrafted free agent on May 2, 2018. He's 36-14-5 for the Avs the last three seasons -- and 6-0 in the playoffs this year as he took over after starter Darcy Kuemper suffered a lower-body injury in the Western Conference final opener against Edmonton.

GM Joe Sakic and coach Jared Bednar both proclaimed Kuemper healthy Tuesday, although no starter has been named for Game 1 of the Cup final Wednesday night against Tampa Bay.

"It was super hard watching but it made it a lot easier with how much success we were having," Kuemper said. "'Frankie' came in and played unbelievable and obviously we were able to win four straight. That made it a little bit easier to be on the sideline but I was still itching to be out there."

"You never know what's going to happen in sport, just like basically in life," Francouz said. "Coming to the playoffs, I didn't really think much. It all happened so quickly in those times. It was it was great so far, and I hope we still have the best in front of us."

The Avalanche are decided underdogs in the goaltending matchup against Tampa Bay star Andrei Vasilevskiy and don't have the big name in net like they did in their 1996 and 2001 Cup runs in front of Patrick Roy. But each goalie has won six games in these playoffs as the Avs have gone 12-2.

"Our guys are comfortable with our goaltending," said Avs General Manager Joe Sakic. "Both goalies can play. Darcy is 100% healthy now. He had a tough time with health for the one round and but he's ready to go and our guys have been committed defensively all year. That's one thing I don't think our players get enough credit for. If they have to close out a game, they find a way to do it and play the right way. And they've done that all year. But we're definitely confident in both goalies."

The Point of Bolts' practice

While Colorado had an optional practice here Tuesday, and it was noteworthy that injured center Nazem Kadri was not on the ice, the Lightning had a full workout to get acclimated to the altitude and give center Braydon Point a full run for the second straight day. Will Point make it in time for the opener?

"There's a chance," said coach Jon Cooper. "... It's all about how he feels. He felt pretty good today. We'll see how he responds. But things are leaning towards him playing and if not tomorrow, really anticipating Game 2."

Point, who has not played since suffering a lower-body injury in Game 7 of the first round against Toronto, looked good during the workout and even took reps on the Tampa Bay power play.

"We still have to see," Point said. "I don't think anything is guaranteed but it's just fun to be out there with the team again."

Later in his session with reporters, Point admitted getting hurt in the thick of a playoff run has been the most frustrating weeks of his career.

"You want to be out there and the body is saying, 'No,'" Point said. "That's what made it really good to still be around the guys at least."

What's at stake

• The Lightning are the first team to make three straight finals since Edmonton did it from 1983-1985 and are trying to become the first team to win three straight Cups since the New York Islanders took four in a row from 1980-83, the last one coming against Edmonton. The Avs are here for the first time since their seven-game triumph over New Jersey in 2001.

• Quote of the day came from Colorado defenseman Cale Makar on the Avs' challenge in stopping the Lightning's three-peat: "They’re a team that’s looking to become a dynasty. We’re a team that’s looking to start a legacy."

A close second came from center Nathan MacKinnon: "It's exciting. I'm glad we're playing Tampa. We're playing the best. There's no Cinderella story or anything. Two of the best teams in the league going out there and I'm really excited for this challenge."

• Colorado teammates Andrew Cogliano (1,140 games played) and Jack Johnson (1,024) can become the 18th and 19th players in NHL history to win their first Stanley Cup after appearing in 1,000 career games. The list is topped by Ray Bourque (1,612) and Dave Andreychuk (1,597), who won the championship with the 2001 Avalanche and 2004 Lightning, respectively.

