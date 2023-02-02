FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Rasmus Dahlin leaned against a railing, his back facing the Atlantic Ocean, and beamed as he surveyed the scene at the NHL’s All-Star media day.

Behind Dahlin, off in the distance, speed boats and freighters trudged through the azure water. Flecks of white sand outside the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort and Spa shimmered under the bright sun Thursday afternoon. Dahlin shifted his Buffalo Bills hat forward to block the rays.

“It’s so great to experience this,” the defenseman told The Buffalo News. “To hang out with all the best in the league, it’s gaining confidence, for sure. I love getting to chat with all the best and see all the Swedes. When I'm here, and I see the sun and the beach and all that, I can't complain."

Nearby, scrums of reporters surrounded the other all-stars who made the trek to South Florida for All-Star weekend, which begins Friday night with the skills competition and ends Saturday afternoon when Dahlin represents the Atlantic Division in the 3-on-3 round-robin tournament.

This wasn’t where Dahlin planned to spend his first day of the Buffalo Sabres’ break. He wasn’t among the players chosen by the NHL’s hockey operations department to participate in the events. The fan vote didn’t go his way, either. Dahlin was still processing what occurred in their 5-1 loss Wednesday night when general manager Kevyn Adams approached him with the news.

Tage Thompson, the Sabres’ lone representative at the midseason showcase, had to withdraw because of an upper-body injury that forced the 6-foot-6 center from their game against the Carolina Hurricanes. Adams asked Dahlin if he was willing to delay his vacation to represent the Sabres and Buffalo.

Dahlin didn’t need time to mull it over. He accepted, rushed home to pack his bags and set his alarm for 5 a.m. His addition to the event surprised none of his fellow all-stars. At 22 years old, Dahlin ranks second among all NHL defensemen in goals (14) and points (55), while his average time on ice (26:07) is third. He’s on pace to shatter Phil Housley’s single-season record of 81 points by a defenseman. And his contemporaries suspect Dahlin is only on the cusp of what he will become.

“I think he's done a great job,” said San Jose’s Erik Karlsson, a fellow Swede leading NHL defensemen in goals and points. “Coming in with the expectations that he had from everybody else and probably from himself, as well, it's not easy to live up to those. Being in Buffalo, playing in a division where you're playing a lot of good teams a lot, and it's been a tough go, I'm sure.

“But, as you can see, I think that he's one of the guys that whether he's on a little bit of a better team or a little bit of a worse team, he's still one of the main guys, and he's shown that this year. I'm not surprised from watching him and playing against him for a little bit that he's able to keep his level of play the same and even elevate it at times when you're playing against the best opponent.”

Dahlin was as wide-eyed at All-Star festivities in Las Vegas last year as he was the day the Sabres selected him with the first overall pick in the 2018 draft. He put on a show during the Accuracy Challenge of the Skills Competition.

His breakaway goal in the 3-on-3 game against the Central Division wasn’t enough to lift the Atlantic Division to a win. Dahlin’s parents, brother, sister and girlfriend all attended. He also got to spend time around fellow Swede and Norris Trophy winner Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

It was the sort of experience Dahlin wanted for Thompson, a 25-year-old center who established himself as one of the NHL’s bright young stars with 34 goals and 68 points in 50 games before the All-Star break. Together, they’ve helped rewrite the narrative surrounding the Sabres.

The Sabres have earned respect across the league with their fast-paced style of play. Their 3.7 goals per game are third in the NHL and a 6-2-2 finish before the break has them one point behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the second wild-card spot.

The Winnipeg Jets' Josh Morrissey, another exceptional defenseman, saw firsthand twice last month how Dahlin can impact the game. And though they’re very different players, Dahlin has become mandatory viewing for Morrissey on the occasion that the Jets have a night off when the Sabres are in action.

“We don't play them, obviously, a ton, but watching him on TV or in the games we do play, he's very sound defensively,” Morrissey said. “He's actually got a kind of a mean streak to him, as well, plays physical and certainly with the puck, he's fantastic. I think he's just getting started, you know, especially at his age, which is a scary thing for the league. He's having a great year, a great start to his career. At that age to do that, he's only going to keep getting better.”

Dahlin has already established career highs in goals, assists and points. He’s the first Sabres defenseman with 14 or more goals since Alexei Zhitnik totaled 15 in 1997-98. Among the franchise’s gifted blue-liners, only Housley has reached 200 career points in fewer games than Dahlin. He’s the only NHL defenseman this season to record a five-point game, and he’s on pace for 90 points.

Adam Fox, a Norris Trophy winner with the New York Rangers, chuckled Thursday afternoon when he recalled playing Sweden at the IIHF World Junior Championship in 2016-17 when Dahlin was only 16 years and competing in the top Under-20 tournament in the world. Dahlin’s “skill” always impressed Fox, who, along with Karlsson, is Dahlin’s top competition for the title of top defenseman in the NHL this season. Fox wasn’t the only all-star to say they’ve seen a different version of Dahlin this season.

“You can kind of see him put it all together this year,” Fox marveled. “It's pretty special to watch.”

“He’s a special player with his skating ability and very high IQ,” said Tampa Bay Lightning forward and Hart Trophy winner Nikita Kucherov. “You can see he makes plays as a forward. He’s going to be even better than he is now, and I knew it when he first came in the league that he had really good potential. I’m expecting him to be even better in a couple years. I don’t think we’ve seen enough of him.”

“It’s awesome to see. It looks like he’s fully got his confidence now and he’s kind of rolling,” added Colorado’s Cale Makar, another Norris Trophy winner.

Dahlin’s ascent into the upper echelon began when Don Granato took over as interim coach in March 2021. The system implemented by the Sabres’ former coach, Ralph Krueger, didn’t fit Dahlin’s style of play, and no one was allowed to deviate from the on-ice concepts that the former head of Switzerland hockey referred to as “principles.”

Krueger’s heart was in the right place. He wanted to build Dahlin’s defensive game so he could have the puck more often. It wasn’t the right fit. Dahlin lost the confidence that made him so effective. He wasn’t using his instincts. Overthinking led to mistakes. Mistakes snowballed into ugly days. He had a league-worst minus-36 rating for 2020-21.

There were many difficult days for Dahlin that season. He wasn’t alone, though. Thompson and Casey Mittelstadt were among the promising young players relegated to the taxi squad under Krueger. The Sabres’ coach deprioritized development to try to win with a roster that included Jack Eichel, Sam Reinhart, Taylor Hall and Eric Staal, among others. Dahlin received encouragement from teammates. Phone calls to family also helped Dahlin when he needed a reminder that brighter days were ahead.

“I had some tough days, and they were there for me,” he said.

Granato’s trust, along with that of defensive coach Marty Wilford, led to a breakthrough for Dahlin last season. The system was a perfect fit for how Dahlin wanted to defend. He had the strength and experience to execute what was asked of him.

“It's my type of hockey, and that's how I grew up learning how to play hockey, to keep your gap up and you're always in motion,” Dahlin­­­ continued. “It's not like you're going man on a man and if you get beat the whole system breaks. You challenge the opponent, but you know you have your backup behind you, too. So, you always play fearless, and you're never worried about anything. You play with your instincts.”

Brady Tkachuk wasn’t eager to shower Dahlin with praise Thursday, not after what the Sabres defenseman did in the season opener against the Ottawa Senators four months prior. Tkachuk didn’t forget Dahlin spraying Senators center Josh Norris in the face with ice to remind a divisional foe that the Sabres aren’t going to be pushed around. It’s become a staple of Dahlin’s game. He cross-checked Auston Matthews in the neck at the Heritage Classic in March. Dahlin is at the center of a scrum seemingly every game, throwing a punch or simply pushing an opponent to stick up for himself or a teammate. He’s becoming a pain to play against when he has the puck and when he’s defending.

“Against us, we play a physical game so what kind of sticks out is how he snowed Josh Norris our first game of the year,” Tkachuk said. “I guess he’s adding that to his game. I think he’s a great player, and I think he’s going to be a great D for a long time.”

Dahlin and his teammates are routinely receiving compliments from opponents about the difference between Buffalo now, compared to years past. The sentiment is echoed in comments made by coaches and players to reporters around the league. Makar raved Thursday when discussing the way Buffalo can cycle the puck with its gifted players like Dahlin, Thompson and Alex Tuch.

Dahlin isn’t taking any of this for granted. He spoke about the importance of learning during the final 32 games of the season. Playoffs are the goal, and he’s not content with a strong first half. And like this event a year ago, Dahlin wants this to be the precursor to a memorable finish to the season.

“I'm just trying to enjoy it every day and work very hard,” he said. “And if you do the right things, I guess the respect comes after a while. Hearing the positive comments is very cool.”