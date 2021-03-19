 Skip to main content
Sources: Sabres trading goalie Jonas Johansson; Michael Houser signed to NHL deal
alert top story

Sources: Sabres trading goalie Jonas Johansson; Michael Houser signed to NHL deal

Sabres Penguins

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Jonas Johansson makes a save on Pittsburgh Penguins forward Zach Aston-Reese during the first period at the KeyBank Center on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Kevyn Adams' first midseason trade as the Buffalo Sabres' general manager will include a goaltender.

Goalie Jonas Johansson did not practice Friday because he is being traded, sources confirmed to The Buffalo News. Details of the trade were not immediately known.

Johansson, 25, will become an unrestricted free agent this summer if he does not have 21 NHL appearances of at least 30 minutes this season.

The trade leaves Carter Hutton and Dustin Tokarski as the Sabres' two healthy goalies on the roster. Michael Houser was signed to a one-year, $700,000 contract. Houser has been the Rochester Americans' primary backup since Tokarski was moved to the taxi squad. Houser must clear waivers before he can be assigned to Rochester or the taxi squad.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, the Sabres' top goalie prospect, did not practice with the Amerks on Friday and is expected to exit quarantine this weekend.

Johansson, a third-round draft choice in 2013, had a .884 save percentage and 3.79 goals-against in seven games, including six starts. He appeared in 95 minor-league games, including 41 with the Amerks.

Johansson's 2018-19 season was cut short by a knee injury. He was named an American Hockey League all-star in 2019-20, finishing with a .921 save percentage in 22 games for the Amerks.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

News Sports Reporter

I've covered the Sabres and National Hockey League for The Buffalo News since November 2018.

