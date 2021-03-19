Sources: Sabres on the verge of trading goalie Jonas Johansson

Kevyn Adams is closing in on his first midseason trade as the Buffalo Sabres’ general manager.

Goalie Jonas Johansson was held out of practice Friday in KeyBank Center as the Sabres are deep in trade talks involving the 25-year-old, multiple sources told The Buffalo News. NHL Network’s Kevin Weekes reported the Colorado Avalanche are the team that is close to acquiring Johansson.

Johansson is a former third-round draft choice and has appeared in seven games for the Sabres this season. However, he will become an unrestricted free agent this summer if he does not log 21 NHL appearances of at least 30 minutes.

The Sabres would move on from Johansson because prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkoknen is playing with the Rochester Americans.

The trade would leave Carter Hutton and Dustin Tokarski as the Sabres' two healthy goalies on the roster. Michael Houser was signed to a one-year, $700,000 contract on Friday. Houser has been the Rochester Americans' primary backup since Tokarski was assigned to the taxi squad last month. Houser must clear waivers before he can be assigned to Rochester or the taxi squad.