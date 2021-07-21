Sources: Sabres lose defenseman Will Borgen to expansion Seattle Kraken

One by one, the expansion Seattle Kraken's selections Wednesday morning were revealed by reporters on Twitter.
There was the news that Seattle opted to not take a risk on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price, and the development that the Kraken chose to avoid the high-priced contract for St. Louis' Vladimir Tarasenko.
There were few surprises ahead of the grand unveiling in Seattle, which was scheduled for 10 hours after the Kraken's expansion selections were due to the National Hockey League at 10 a.m., ET.
Yet, a large contingent of Sabres fans expressed frustration on social media when The Buffalo News confirmed through sources that the Kraken selected Buffalo's Will Borgen, a 24-year-old right-shot defenseman who was drafted by the club in 2015.
Borgen has recorded zero points in 14 career NHL games and, although a promising defenseman who would fill a need for Buffalo, he was never given a real opportunity to carve out a full-time role with the Sabres.
This outcome seemed inevitable when the Sabres chose to use one of their protection spots on defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, who is on the trade block again after eight seasons in Buffalo. Ristolainen, 26, was drafted eighth overall by the Sabres in 2013 and has shouldered the workload of a No. 1 defenseman for most of his 542 games.
Ristolainen expressed frustration with the direction of the Sabres when the franchise's playoff drought reached 10 seasons in May, and he told Adams during exit interviews that he wouldn't be opposed to a change of scenery. TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported Tuesday that Montreal and Winnipeg are among several teams to express interest in Ristolainen.
The Sabres could have made a side deal with the Kraken to influence Seattle General Manager Ron Francis to select defenseman Colin Miller or winger Zemgus Girgensons, but Francis reportedly had a high asking price for any such trade.
Defense could be considered a strength for the organization, as the NHL roster next season could include Rasmus Dahlin, Henri Jokiharju and Mattias Samuelsson. Miller, 28, has one year remaining on a contract that counts $3.875 million against the salary cap, and the Sabres will try to retain pending unrestricted free agent defenseman Jake McCabe.
It's also likely the Sabres will use the first overall pick in the draft on Friday to select University of Michigan defenseman Owen Power, a 6-foot-6 prospect with a left shot and elite skating ability. The prospect pipeline already includes Jacob Bryson, Oskari Laaksonen and 2019 first-round draft choice Ryan Johnson.
However, Laaksonen is the only one who plays the right side, which becomes a significant area of need with Borgen's departure.
Borgen is a restricted free agent and won't receive much of a raise from his $864,166 cap hit last season. After all, Borgen was limited to only 10 games because of a broken forearm suffered while blocking a shot in New Jersey on Feb. 20. It was Borgen's fourth game of the season after he began the year on the taxi squad, and he played through the injury that night, finishing with 19:14 of ice time.
Borgen returned to the lineup in late April and appeared in six more games before his season ended. He was a potential member of the Sabres' young core. Instead, Borgen is joining a Kraken roster that, as of now, includes a very deep depth chart on defense, although Seattle is short on options with a right shot.
Since Borgen's selection in the fourth round six years ago, he has played in 140 games with the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League. He totaled four goals and 25 points in 140 games with the Amerks. Borgen also spent three years at St. Cloud State.
This is a developing new story. Please check back for updates.