Sources: Sabres lose defenseman Will Borgen to expansion Seattle Kraken

One by one, the expansion Seattle Kraken's selections Wednesday morning were revealed by reporters on Twitter.

There was the news that Seattle opted to not take a risk on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price, and the development that the Kraken chose to avoid the high-priced contract for St. Louis' Vladimir Tarasenko.

There were few surprises ahead of the grand unveiling in Seattle, which was scheduled for 10 hours after the Kraken's expansion selections were due to the National Hockey League at 10 a.m., ET.

Yet, a large contingent of Sabres fans expressed frustration on social media when The Buffalo News confirmed through sources that the Kraken selected Buffalo's Will Borgen, a 24-year-old right-shot defenseman who was drafted by the club in 2015.

Borgen has recorded zero points in 14 career NHL games and, although a promising defenseman who would fill a need for Buffalo, he was never given a real opportunity to carve out a full-time role with the Sabres.