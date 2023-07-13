A change made by the Buffalo Sabres with their minor-league affiliate in the ECHL will lead to longer travel times for prospects making the trip to Rochester.

Sources told The Buffalo News the Sabres have completed an affiliation agreement with the Jacksonville Icemen, who were part of the New York Rangers’ organization the past two seasons. A news conference announcing the partnership is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday.

The Icemen replace the Cincinnati Cyclones, who operated as the Sabres’ ECHL affiliate from 2017 until this month when they partnered with the Rangers and American Hockey League’s Hartford Wolf Pack.

There are several notable connections between the Sabres and Icemen.

Jason Christie led the Icemen as head coach from 2017 until he was hired by Don Granato as an assistant coach for the Sabres in 2021. Christie was a teammate of Granato’s with the ECHL’s Columbus Chill from 1991-93. Ben Hawerchuk, a winger on the Icemen, is the son of Sabres great Dale Hawerchuk. Lauren Muni, the Icemen’s vice president of marketing, is the daughter of former Sabres defenseman Craig Muni, who played for Buffalo from 1993-96 and coached the NWHL’s Buffalo Beauts from 2016-19. Lauren was born and raised in Buffalo, then her career path went through ADPRO Sports.

The Icemen have made the ECHL playoffs in each of the past two seasons under coach Nick Luukko, who spent five years as a defenseman in the Philadelphia Flyers organization. Luukko's father, Peter, is currently the executive chairman of the NHL's Florida Panthers. Previously, Peter was president and chief operating operating officer of Comcast Spectacor, which runs the Flyers. Nick, 31, was a sixth-round draft pick of the Flyers in 2010.

The ECHL is still an important part of the Sabres’ development plan, though a notable prospect hasn’t played for the team’s affiliate at that level since Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in 2019-20.

Goalie Jonas Johansson, a third-round draft pick in 2014, appeared in 54 games with the Cyclones before he was eventually traded to the Colorado Avalanche. Luukkonen, a second-round draft pick of former General Manager Jason Botterill in 2017, played 23 games in Cincinnati as he worked his way back from double-hip surgery. Forward Matej Pekar, a fourth-round draft pick in 2018, spent time there this season because the Sabres wanted him to receive ice time and opportunity that wasn’t available in Rochester. Pekar became an unrestricted free agent July 1.

Jacksonville will be an important place to stash and develop goaltending depth, as the Sabres learned during the abbreviated 2020-21 season when they used their sixth goalie, Michael Houser, who hadn’t appeared in more than six games above the ECHL in any season since 2014-15. The Sabres had to turn to Houser four times in the spring of 2021 and, remarkably, the minor-league journeyman with 283 games of experience between the ECHL and AHL earned two wins with a .901 save percentage.

Houser was back in Buffalo in 2021-22 because of injuries in goal, winning each of his two appearances and stopping 73 of 77 shots. He was named the ECHL’s goalie of the year for 2018-19. He is in line to start the season with the Icemen in the fall after re-signing with Rochester on a one-year, AHL contract. Other NHL teams have used their ECHL affiliate as a development opportunity for a top goaltending prospect, most recently Detroit with 2021 first-round draft pick Sebastian Cossa.

In addition to the players signed by Jacksonville, the roster will also include anyone on an AHL contract with the Amerks who did not make their roster.

Cincinnati’s impact was evident during the Amerks’ playoff run this spring. Two players who spent time with the Cyclones on AHL contracts were used by Amerks coach Seth Appert during Rochester’s run to the Eastern Conference final: Josh Passolt and Kohen Olischefski, both of whom were at the Sabres’ development camp last summer.