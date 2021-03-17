Sources: Ex-Penguins, Hurricanes exec Jason Karmanos on Sabres' radar for assistant GM

Terry and Kim Pegula’s plan for the Buffalo Sabres’ hockey operations department went out the window with the decision to fire Ralph Krueger only 28 games into his second season as coach.

Krueger, formerly coach of Switzerland’s National Team, worked in lockstep with General Manager Kevyn Adams to reconfigure the roster in the aftermath of the Sabres firing 21 employees last June, including Jason Botterill and his two assistant general managers.

With Krueger gone, replaced by interim coach Don Granato as the Sabres sit last in the National Hockey League at 6-18-4, Adams told the media during a videoconference call Wednesday that he is looking to hire an assistant general manager.

Industry sources confirmed to The Buffalo News that Jason Karmanos, formerly assistant general manager of the Carolina Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins, is high on Adams’ list of candidates. The Sabres have received permission to interview Karmanos, who is still under contract with the Penguins.