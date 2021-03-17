Sources: Ex-Penguins, Hurricanes exec Jason Karmanos on Sabres' radar for assistant GM

Terry and Kim Pegula’s plan for the Buffalo Sabres’ hockey operations department went out the window with the decision to fire Ralph Krueger only 28 games into his second season as coach.
Krueger, formerly coach of Switzerland’s National Team, worked in lockstep with General Manager Kevyn Adams to reconfigure the roster in the aftermath of the Sabres firing 21 employees last June, including Jason Botterill and his two assistant general managers.
With Krueger gone, replaced by interim coach Don Granato as the Sabres sit last in the National Hockey League at 6-18-4, Adams told the media during a videoconference call Wednesday that he is looking to hire an assistant general manager.
Industry sources confirmed to The Buffalo News that Jason Karmanos, formerly assistant general manager of the Carolina Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins, is high on Adams’ list of candidates. The Sabres have received permission to interview Karmanos, who is still under contract with the Penguins.
“I’m currently looking to fill the assistant GM role now,” Adams said. “We’ll be speaking to, I guess the search will be ongoing here and definitely. I think if you go back to June, one of the things we talked about is finding the right people and kind of maybe catching my breath and understanding everything that was going on and evaluating where we see that we need to fill in, knowing all along that we absolutely had to fill in certain roles. That’s something that I’m working on right now and I’ll keep you posted on it.”
Karmanos, 46, worked under former Penguins General Manager Jim Rutherford in Carolina and Pittsburgh from 1998 through the 2019-20 season. The two won three Stanley Cups together, including one in Carolina in 2006 when Adams was a veteran forward for the Hurricanes. Karmanos’ father, Peter, was principal owner of the Hurricanes and Hartford Whalers from 1994 through 2018.
Karmanos joined Rutherford in Pittsburgh, where the two built back-to-back Stanley Cup champions in 2016-17. Karmanos was a behind-the-scenes figure for the Penguins, occupying the assistant general manager role while helping build a strong analytics department. He was fired in October and Rutherford resigned in January.
The Sabres have filled few roles left vacant by the mass firings in June. The franchise is currently without scouts in Finland, Russia and the Western Hockey League, which recently launched its season and has several notable draft-eligible prospects. Buffalo also does not have a scout to cover the Ontario Hockey League, which hopes to begin play this spring.
Adams’ top lieutenants in hockey operations are Jeremiah Crowe, director of scouting, and Jason Nightingale, who holds a dual title as assistant director of scouting and director of analytics. Matt Ellis, director of player development elevated to interim assistant coach, has also been a resource for Adams as he navigates the challenges of his first season as an NHL general manager.
Mark Jakubowski, a longtime hockey operations employee with the Sabres, has assisted Adams with all matters related to the salary cap and contract negotiations. Jakubowski was an assistant general manager under Tim Murray from 2014-17 and is now vice president of hockey administration.
Beyond an assistant general manager, it’s unclear how many positions the Sabres plan to fill. Their staff directory currently lists only three development coaches, two of which are now working under interim head coach Don Granato, and eight scouts. Nightingale leads an analytics staff that, as of July, had only one graduate student as an intern.
The Sabres are using more video scouting to supplement their in-person viewings at the pro and amateur levels. Ownership always planned to employ fewer people in hockey operations following Botterill's dismissal. Botterill and his assistant general managers were under contract through the 2021-22 season.
“I mentioned three words: effective, efficient and economic," owner Terry Pegula said after Botterill's firing. "Today’s sports world – and I’m the last guy to know anything about technology, I can’t even mute this thing we’re talking on here – but I can tell you this, with all the existing technology that exists in the world of sports today, we can move forward much leaner than we operated in the past and much more efficient.