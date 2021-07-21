Sources: Contract talks underway between Sabres, Rasmus Dahlin's camp

Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams is moving quickly to try to sign a member of the franchise's young core.

Sources told The Buffalo News ahead of the Seattle expansion draft Wednesday that contract negotiations have begun between representatives for defenseman Rasmus Dahlin and the Sabres.

Dahlin, a 21-year-old drafted first overall by Buffalo in 2018, is a restricted free agent after playing in 197 games across three seasons with the Sabres. His 50 power-play points during that span rank ninth among all NHL defensemen, trailing only Keith Yandle, John Carlson, Victor Hedman, Torey Krug, Tyson Barrie, Drew Doughty, John Klingberg and Brent Burns.

Dahlin's 84 points before his 20th birthday in April 2020 were the second-most by a teenage defenseman in NHL history, trailing only Phil Housley (143).

A Calder Trophy finalist following a historic rookie season, Dahlin endured some struggles under former coach Ralph Krueger, whose preferred playing style clashed with the way Dahlin was taught to play and think the game in Sweden.

Dahlin rarely led the rush and an inability to use his dynamic skill to ignite the Sabres' 5-on-5 offense seemed to have a negative impact on his play without the puck. He returned to form when Don Granato replaced Krueger on March 17, finishing the season with four goals and 14 points in the final 28 games. Dahlin also averaged 22:10 of ice time during that span.

