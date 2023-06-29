NASHVILLE – Don Granato will be without one of his key forwards when the Buffalo Sabres' season opens in October.

Winger Jack Quinn is expected to miss "closer to six months" after undergoing surgery Wednesday to repair an Achilles tendon injury suffered during training this week, a source confirmed to The Buffalo News.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman was the first to report the surgery. Quinn will miss at least the start of the season, a significant loss for the Sabres up front. He totaled 14 goals and 37 points in 75 games as a rookie.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.