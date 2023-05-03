Sabres prospect Noah Ostlund arrived in Buffalo on Wednesday to be examined by team doctors and will spend time around the Rochester Americans this week, a source confirmed to The News.

Ostlund's agent from CAA, Claes Elefalk, told the Swedish outlet, Expressen, that the 2022 first-round draft pick will train with the Amerks as they prepare for Game 5 of their best-of-five playoff series against the Syracuse Crunch.

Ostlund, 19, isn't expected to play any games with the Amerks if they advance to the next round because he's dealing with a bothersome foot injury that forced him to miss playoff games with his club in Sweden, Djurgardens IF, a source said. The Sabres want their doctors to examine Ostlund before the two sides begin to discuss their plans for where he will play next season.

The source told The News that the Sabres' would like Ostlund to play in Rochester next season, but they are open to the center returning to Sweden for one more year to compete in its top professional league if it's the route he prefers.

Ostlund, 19, totaled eight goals and 26 points in 37 regular-season games with Djurgardens IF in Sweden's second-tier league, HockeyAllsvenskan, and delivered five points in 12 playoff games, but the club was unable to earn promotion to the SHL.

A recent report out of Sweden linked Ostlund to the SHL club, Skellefteå, but the Sabres are prepared to add him to their prospect-laden roster in Rochester next season. Ostlund, whom Buffalo drafted with the 16th pick in the draft last summer, signed his entry-level contract with the Sabres following development camp.