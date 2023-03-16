The son of Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager and Sabres great Danny Briere has been suspended from his college hockey team pending an investigation launched after a video posted on social media showed him pushing an unoccupied wheelchair down a staircase in an Erie, Pa., bar.
Mercyhurst University’s athletic department Wednesday night said Carson Briere and two other athletes involved in the incident had been placed on interim suspension. A spokesperson for Mercyhurst, a school of about 3,000 students in Erie, Pa., said earlier in the day the process of looking into Briere’s conduct had begun.
The footage of the incident quickly went viral and has been viewed more than 7 million times.
I usually don’t post anything serious on my twitter but something happened Saturday night and just can’t stomach the thought of this kid getting away with it. In the video below is a @MercyhurstU student and is currently on the @HurstMensHockey team. Carson Briere. pic.twitter.com/kWWlEYEc7V— julia (@juliazukowski) March 14, 2023
The original post said the owner of the wheelchair had left it at the top of the stairs because she had to be carried to the bathrooms downstairs.
The owner of the wheelchair posted to her Twitter account on Thursday night.
Hi im Sydney and it was my chair that was pushed down the stairs. I’m so thankful for all of Sullivan’s help in this situation and the kind comments I see on Julia’s post. I swear I really don’t wanna keep a cent of the donated money, I’d much rather give it to those who need it. pic.twitter.com/1I5q05jdeO— Sydney (@_legless_wonder) March 16, 2023
Carson Briere apologized in a statement released through the Flyers.
“I am deeply sorry for my behavior on Saturday,” he said. “There is no excuse for my actions, and I will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment.”
Danny Briere, who was promoted to run the Flyers last week when Chuck Fletcher was fired, said he was shocked to see his son’s actions in the video.