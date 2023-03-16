Briere previously was dismissed from Arizona State’s hockey club in 2019 for what the school called a violation of team rules. He is in his third season at Mercyhurst, which also competes in Division I.

During his two seasons with the Johnstown Tomahawks, Carson Briere tallied 54 goals and 57 assists in 98 games. During the 2018-19 season, he netted a team-record 44 goals and added 45 assists for a Tomahawks team that won a franchise-best 47 games before falling in the Robertson Cup semifinals.