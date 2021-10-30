Some California dreamin' gives Sabres first chance at team bonding since the pandemic

After glimpse of success, Sabres work overtime to improve their 3-on-3 play The Sabres did not win a game in 3-on-3 last season, with the four wins in their 4-7 record post-regulation all coming in shootouts.

A bunch of Sabres went out to dinner on Wednesday night upon their arrival in California. There was a team meal being planned for Friday night, likely with a view of the Pacific Ocean. More activity on Saturday too.

The business at hand on the ice continues Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. against the Los Angeles Kings in Staples Center. But off the ice, this group is once again able to become a team.

"Guys were pretty excited to have a little bit of normalcy and go on the road and go out to dinner and just hang out," Okposo said. "That's a special part about playing in the league that it's one of those things where you don't really know what you have until it's gone. And with the pandemic, it was gone for 18 months.

"It's a big thing when you get to spend some time with your teammates away from the rink and talk about other stuff, not just hockey, and really get to know each other. It's just a lot of fun to get back to mostly normal."

The Sabres never really got the chance to get to know players like Taylor Hall, Eric Staal and Tobias Rieder last season. You couldn't welcome them into town by taking them out for a meal because of Covid, with then-captain Jack Eichel infamously relaying how his first in-person meeting with some of the players came in the training camp locker room or even on the ice.