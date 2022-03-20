Six Sabres prospects to compete in NCAA hockey tournament

VANCOUVER – Owen Power’s pursuit of a national championship will begin Friday, as the Buffalo Sabres’ No. 1 draft pick in 2021 and the top-seeded Michigan Wolverines open the NCAA tournament against American International College on ESPNU.
Power is one of six Sabres prospects that will compete in the tournament, joining Michigan teammate Erik Portillo, Ryan Johnson and Aaron Huglen with the University of Minnesota, goalie prospect Devon Levi (Northeastern) and Jr. Sabres alumni Matteo Constantini (North Dakota). The NCAA Frozen Four begins April 7 at Boston’s TD Garden with the national championship scheduled for April 9 in the same venue.
Johnson and Huglen, both of whom were drafted by Buffalo in 2019, will face UMass in the first round Friday, while Levi is matched up against No. 3 Western Michigan. Costantini and North Dakota play Notre Dame on Thursday.
Power, 19, was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year for a sophomore season that’s included three goals and 27 points in 30 games. A left-shot defenseman, Power is expected to sign an entry-level contract with Buffalo at the conclusion of the postseason.
Portillo, a third-round pick of the Sabres in 2019, was named the Big Ten Tournament MVP after leading Michigan to the title, the latest achievement in a remarkable season for the 21-year-old. He has a 29-9-1 record, a .928 save percentage and a 2.06 goals-against average.
The Wolverines defeated Johnson, Huglen and the Golden Gophers in the Big Ten Championship. Johnson, a left-shot defenseman drafted 31st overall in 2019, has two goals and 18 points in 36 games as a junior. Huglen, a freshman center, has three goals and 14 points in 34 games.
Levi is a Hobey Baker finalist during a season in which he shattered Northeastern school records. He owns a .952 save percentage with 10 shutouts, a 1.52 goals-against average and a record of 21-9-1. The 20-year-old was acquired, along with a 2022 first-round draft choice, in the trade that sent Sam Reinhart to the Florida Panthers.
Costantini, a 19-year-old center, has eight goals and 21 points in 34 games as a freshman with North Dakota. The St. Catherines, Ont., native played two seasons with the Buffalo Jr. Sabres before he was drafted in the fifth round in 2020.
A snapshot of the prospects’ first-round matchups:
Michigan vs. American International College on Friday, March 25 at 3 p.m. ESPNU.
Northeastern vs. Western Michigan on Friday, March 25 at Noon. ESPNU.
Minnesota vs. Massachusetts on Friday, March 25 at 6 p.m. ESPNU.
North Dakota vs. Notre Dame on Thursday, March 24 at 6 p.m. ESPNU.