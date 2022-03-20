Six Sabres prospects to compete in NCAA hockey tournament

Power, 19, was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year for a sophomore season that’s included three goals and 27 points in 30 games. A left-shot defenseman, Power is expected to sign an entry-level contract with Buffalo at the conclusion of the postseason.

Portillo, a third-round pick of the Sabres in 2019, was named the Big Ten Tournament MVP after leading Michigan to the title, the latest achievement in a remarkable season for the 21-year-old. He has a 29-9-1 record, a .928 save percentage and a 2.06 goals-against average.

The Wolverines defeated Johnson, Huglen and the Golden Gophers in the Big Ten Championship. Johnson, a left-shot defenseman drafted 31st overall in 2019, has two goals and 18 points in 36 games as a junior. Huglen, a freshman center, has three goals and 14 points in 34 games.

Levi is a Hobey Baker finalist during a season in which he shattered Northeastern school records. He owns a .952 save percentage with 10 shutouts, a 1.52 goals-against average and a record of 21-9-1. The 20-year-old was acquired, along with a 2022 first-round draft choice, in the trade that sent Sam Reinhart to the Florida Panthers.