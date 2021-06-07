Six Buffalo Jr. Sabres alumni selected in Ontario Hockey League draft

Quentin Musty’s selection first overall to the Sudbury Wolves in the Ontario Hockey League’s draft was another banner day for the Buffalo Jr. Sabres.

On Friday night, Musty, an ultra-skilled 15-year-old forward from Hamburg, officially became the first U.S.-born player to go No. 1 at the annual event since Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakub Chychrun in 2014. Other NHL players previously drafted first into the world’s top junior league: Connor McDavid, Steven Stamkos, John Tavares and Ryan O’Reilly.

The Jr. Sabres weren’t done there.

The LECOM Harborcenter-based program had five other players drafted: center Dylan McFadden (Ontario) went in the fifth round to the Kitchener Rangers; forward Ryan Smith (North Tonawanda) to the Ottawa 67’s in Round 7; Gavin McCarthy (Clarence), a right-shot defenseman, was selected by the Windsor Spitfires in the eighth round; goalie Cooper Rautenstrauch (West Seneca) had his name called by the Flint Firebirds in the 10th round; and right-shot defenseman Charlie Kinsman (West Seneca) is also going to Flint after he was selected in Round 13.