Seven takeaways from Don Granato's first news conference as Sabres head coach

5. General Manager Kevyn Adams on what ultimately led him back to Granato: "What was critical to me was having a relationship with the head coach where you trust each other. You’re not always going to agree, but you are going to get in a room and have conversations. And Donnie and I quickly established a rhythm. You’re talking every day – multiple times a day – about so many different scenarios. So that was an important part of this. ... He’s been a head coach for so many years at so many different levels. He’s been an assistant coach, understands what it feels like to be in that situation. He’s scouted, so he has a little different perspective on player evaluations. That really is a unique package."

6. On the rugged Atlantic Division: Granato doesn't find five Atlantic teams in this year's playoffs and two in the Stanley Cup final as daunting: "You have to thrive on challenge. If you're going to win and be successful at the highest level, you have to love challenge. I will reiterate there's a lot of petty stuff that happens and emotional stuff that happens and you want a response. Organizations and coaches can get stuck on petty things that anchor you down. There's certain things you have to move past and not be bogged down.

