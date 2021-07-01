Seven takeaways from Don Granato's first news conference as Sabres head coach

The interim tag no longer in front of his title, Don Granato is now fully signed as the Buffalo Sabres' 20th head coach. The 53-year-old Illinois native was reintroduced to the Western New York media during a video call Thursday and spoke on a variety of subjects during the 40-minute session.
Here are some of the highlights of the Q&A:
1. Granato made it clear this was the job for him: "Nothing else interested me in the interim. I wanted to make that clear. I didn’t even think of pursuing or potentially pursuing anything else. I didn’t feel that was right. This is something that excites me, to be here. This is an opportunity for me, but I really feel that it’s more than an opportunity. It’s an obligation. I feel like I have an obligation to all the people that follow the Sabres, that care about the Sabres, to the players that walk into our room and have to battle for us, to the staff that commits so much and everything involved. I really do feel that this is an obligation that I have in this position and I look forward to that.”
2. Building a relationship with ownership: Granato revealed that there were deep conversations with Terry and Kim Pegula during the process and he became comfortable with them.
"It’s nice to know better when you go to work each day how much the people that run the business care about you and your success as an individual and a collective whole. I felt that, I feel that, I know that. I’ve worked in many different organizations, in the NHL and all over, and I know that is a key component and probably the biggest key component to what happens. I know we have that here. It really energizes me moving forward."
3. On the potential trades of Jack Eichel, Sam Reinhart and Rasmus Ristolainen: "When you prepare for the season ahead, you have all this time where there’s different scenarios that might happen. And it helps you, actually, as an organization. It makes you better. Because we don’t know what might happen, what will transpire. But we will be prepared to move in a direction. We know the direction we want to go. So, how we may move and have to move this group in that direction may change, but we’re completely certain on the direction we want to go and need to keep moving ... Whatever the scenario is, we’ll be ready for it. We will adjust and acclimate without compromising the direction."
4. What's ahead? Granato only had 12 practices with the club after he took over and is looking forward to making as much impact on defensive systems as he did with offense. "You’re not going to get better playing conservative. The league forces you sometimes to be conservative. We felt there’s so much opportunity for this team and this group to improve that we turned our focus to that. The players accepted that as a challenge within only those 12 practices. And they practiced hard. ... The defensive systems are very straightforward and simple. It’s just a question of sacrifice and hard work as it comes down to pride and care for your team. The offensive systems are much more complex and they evolve over time, and practice is an integral part of that."
5. General Manager Kevyn Adams on what ultimately led him back to Granato: "What was critical to me was having a relationship with the head coach where you trust each other. You’re not always going to agree, but you are going to get in a room and have conversations. And Donnie and I quickly established a rhythm. You’re talking every day – multiple times a day – about so many different scenarios. So that was an important part of this. ... He’s been a head coach for so many years at so many different levels. He’s been an assistant coach, understands what it feels like to be in that situation. He’s scouted, so he has a little different perspective on player evaluations. That really is a unique package."
6. On the rugged Atlantic Division: Granato doesn't find five Atlantic teams in this year's playoffs and two in the Stanley Cup final as daunting: "You have to thrive on challenge. If you're going to win and be successful at the highest level, you have to love challenge. I will reiterate there's a lot of petty stuff that happens and emotional stuff that happens and you want a response. Organizations and coaches can get stuck on petty things that anchor you down. There's certain things you have to move past and not be bogged down.
"Two teams in the Stanley Cup final are in our division in Tampa and Montreal. When we are going to be successful, we are going to improve our players and our team. We're going to develop to the point we can win consistently. We'll hit a tipping point if we just stay focused on getting better. It's inevitable. ... We will stay the course. The course is improvement. Getting better. I've done it. I've seen it with teams. I've been part of championship teams. There's a lot that will fall into place with that mentality and objective. We have so much room for growth that it's powerful."
7. The status of assistant coaches Matt Ellis, Dan Girardi and Mike Bales: "That’s something we will be discussing in the next week or coming weeks. The guys that were here, I have a tremendous amount of respect for and they were incredibly effective and efficient to work for, so they are obviously in the mix moving forward as we sort this out."